ABC announced the finale of the series for Modern Family during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association. The half-hour sitcom will broadcast its last episode on Wednesday 8 April.

Modern Family, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, was announced as a groundbreaking comedy when it premiered in 2009. The ensemble cast tells the story of a large and eccentric family and consists of Ed O’Neill, Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez. The sitcom is currently the 11th season, and in the course of his career he has collected one Golden Globe Award, five SAG Awards and 22 Emmy Awards, including five wins for Outstanding Comedy Series and acting wins for Bowen, Burrell and Stonestreet.

When she spoke to TV Guide in the fall of 2019, Lloyd promised fans that the final will reward viewers who have held the series over the years. “We feel that we owe it to our loyal fans to put our characters on paths that loyal fans will be happy with,” said Lloyd. “There has been a bit of discussion about that. Of course we will not do that for everyone. We want to do that for ourselves as well as for the fans. There is pressure on that. At the same time it is easier to write to an end, and there is much good adrenaline among the writers and cast to do the best possible in the last season. “

Before the series is broadcast, ABC also offers fans the opportunity to program their own farewell marathon. Viewers can vote for their favorite Modern Family episodes of all time, which are then broadcast as part of a three-hour marathon starting on Wednesday, March 11 at 8 / 7c. The marathon starts with the series premiere of the show, but the next five episodes are the ones the fans voted for. Viewers can cast their vote from Monday 3 February via daily polls on the official Twitter handle of the show. The vote will close on Friday 7 February.

Modern Family will be broadcast on ABC on Wednesday at 9 / 8c.

