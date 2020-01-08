Loading...

The day will come when How to Get Away with Murder, ABC’s angry legal thriller, will not get away with it. And that day is Thursday, May 14, when the final is broadcast.

ABC announced on Wednesday that the sixth and final season of the Viola Davis-led series will return for the last six episodes on Thursday, April 2, before ending May 14 on 10 / 9c.

The season finale of season 6 ended on a cliffhanger when Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who was previously supposed to be dead, was seen in a flash-forward at the funeral of Professor Annalize Keating (Davis), which contributed to speculation about who has her murdered. The back half of the season continues where the autumn finals ended in the current storyline as Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) and Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) are arrested for the murder of Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry). Meanwhile, Annalize was last seen escaping from Philadelphia after the news was announced that she was being investigated.

How Away with Murder returns on Thursday, April 2 at 10 / 9c and ends Thursday, May 14 at 10 / 9c at ABC. It is available to stream on Hulu.

