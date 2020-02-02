TV Guide – Here’s every 2020 Super Bowl TV trailer – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Sunday

February 2, 2020 at 11:27 am

It’s time to check your Super Bowl 54 checklist. You have your chips, dip, wings and other Big Game snacks. You are ready for the halftime show. You know how to check in at the Puppy Bowl if you need a breather from the action. You also know how to find your favorite commercials from the game. Do you know where you can watch the big TV trailers that came out while you were topping up your drink? Don’t worry, that’s what this post is for.

The Super Bowl is the highest rated TV event of the year, so of course trailers for some of the biggest shows of 2020 were released before, during and immediately after the game. Logan Lerman goes Nazi hunt with Al Pacino in Hunters on Amazon next month, and a tornado hits 9-1-1: Lone Star in the first major disaster episode of the series to come later this week. View those large trailers and more below.

Hunters

One of the most anticipated shows of the year was to make a cameo in the Super Bowl. Hunters follows Al Pacino and his group of young Nazi hunters who are trying to exterminate a secret group that has embedded itself in America in the early 1970s.

9-1-1: Lone Star

A tornado is coming to Texas! In this disaster episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, all hands come on deck and it looks like a doozy! Nature goes wild and causes pandemonium during the 9-1-1 spin-off on Monday evening. Don’t miss our exclusive clip of the episode here.

Discover how you can watch Super Bowl LIV live and on streaming with this handy guide.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast on Sunday, February 2 at 6: 30/5: 30c on Fox.

