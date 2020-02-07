TV guide – here comes the season 7 blacklist on NBC – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

It feels like The Blacklist has always been on hiatus, doesn’t it? NBC’s high-octane crime thriller takes a break since the season finale of season 7 on December 13. And unfortunately fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what Liz Keen (Megan Boone) is going to do now that she is working with her long-lost mother Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) against Red Reddington (James Spader) – The black list is only turning on March 20.

On that Friday, The Blacklist will broadcast two new episodes starting at 8 / 7c – and the second will be the 150th episode of the series.

After the mid-season finale, executive producer John Eisendrath told TV Guide about the future for Liz in the second half of the season. “It is actually a situation of life or death, and she can either hand her mother over to Reddington, or she can choose her mother’s side and save her mother from Reddington, and she chooses to choose her mother over Reddington,” he said. “And so the back of the season begins with this symbolic family drama, where the adult child has chosen one side but works with the other … Red thinks Katarina is dead, Liz knows she is alive, and Liz goes to help Katarina find the truth she’s looking for – along with Reddington all the time. So you have a great family triangle, great dynamics there, and the back of the season is going to explore that relationship and eventually bring it to a head where we will get truths that we’ve been waiting for a long time, and we’ll have an ultimate confrontation between Raymond Reddington and Katarina Rostova. ”

The Blacklist will return to NBC on Friday, March 20 at 8/7.

