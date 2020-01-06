Loading...

January 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) may have been isolated from his friends after recapturing his infernal throne, but it seems that the devil is heading for a big reunion when the Netflix series returns this year for its fifth and final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Dennis Haysbert has been cast as God for multiple Lucifer episodes, which means we are finally going to see the great man upstairs in all his divine glory.

Although we do not know the circumstances surrounding God’s debut on screen, we expect great fireworks when he finally comes face to face with his most unmanageable son, Lucifer. The appearance of Haysbert also reunites him with former 24 co-star D.B. Woodside, who plays God’s favorite son Amenadiel in the series.

Everything we know about Lucifer season 5 so far

Lucifer’s last run is ready to become a special treat for fans. The super-large season will consist of 16 episodes divided into two parts and see familiar faces such as Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) return. Moreover, season 5 will again benefit from the impressive vocal talents of Tom Ellis with a noir musical episode entirely filmed in black and white.

A premiere date has not been announced.

