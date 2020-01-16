When we first heard that a Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti was going to HBO Max in September, we could only think, “Tell me more”, but there was a tight lid on all the details. Fortunately, HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey gave us a quick update of the series during the Winter Press Tour of Television Critics on Wednesday.

“Greg (Berlanti) said I can share a few small facts about Green Lantern. We are in the early stages of talking to him about it, but he said the series so far will cover several decades and will focus on it story of the origins of two large green lanterns from the earth, while addressing the story in space and the favorite character Sinestro of the green lantern, “she said.

Everything we know about HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia

The two most famous Green Lantern characters on earth are of course Hal Jordan (who played Ryan Reynolds in the Green Lantern film) and John Stewart. There was a heavy implication in the arrow of the CW that David Ramsey could be John Diggle an incarnation of John Stewart, so it’s hard to say if Berlanti would double there. We should also consider the possibility that this series could contain a feminine green lantern, few of which are on earth – I think of Jessica Cruz.

Overall it’s not a huge update, but we keep our eyes open for casting news, especially when it comes to Sinestro, an iconic DC villain, and we can all begin to discuss which versions of Green Lantern should use Berlanti .

HBO Max will be launched in May 2020.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Hall Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps # 35, variant cover “data-image-credit =” Barry Kitson / DC Comics “data-image-alt-text =” Hall Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps # 35, Variant Cover “data- image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps # 35, Variant Cover” data-image-filename = “greenlantern-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/15 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “” >

Other links from TVGuide.com Green Lantern: The Animated Series Green LanternGreg Berlanti