Fresh from his Golden Globes victory earlier this week, Parasite is on its way to potentially become an HBO limited series. Allegedly the network is now in conversation with director Bong Joon Ho and successor producer Adam McKay for an English-language mini series based on the hit film.

Per The Hollywood Reporter it is currently unknown whether the possible Parasite series would tell a new story in the film world or be a remake.

Co-written by Joon Ho and Han Jin-won, the Korean black comedy / thriller tells the story of the impoverished Kim family who infiltrates the home and life of their wealthy employers, the Park family, but the situation quickly gets out of hand . (We can’t say more here without fear of spoiling it for people. But also, if you haven’t seen it yet, re-evaluate your decisions!)

Since its premiere in May 2019, Parasite has grown into an international sensation, winning the Palme d’Or in Cannes and the first South Korean film to win the prize for the best foreign language film at the Golden Globes. He is also expected to receive multiple Oscar nominations when the selections are announced next week.

Joon Ho and McKay, who were not involved in the film, would both serve as producers of this potentially limited series. This project is said to be the last in various McKay that has worked with HBO, including a recently ordered Lakers drama, a limited series by Jeffrey Epstein in development and the critically acclaimed comedy Eastbound & Down. Joon Ho is also known for his work on Okja and Snowpiercer, which has been adapted in an upcoming series for TNT.

