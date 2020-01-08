Loading...

Welcome to Episode 30 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, the unofficial Bachelor Nation show from TV Guide. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide reviews & recommendations editor Liam Mathews repeat the premiere of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam are accompanied by TV Guide Senior Editor Sadie Gennis, who first watched The Bachelor and gave her thoughts as a new visitor to Bachelor Nation. Spoiler alert: she understands why people like it! Plus, they judge Peter’s performance (high marks!), Come to the bottom of what makes people rub the wrong way about Hannah Ann (she seems like she’s following a script!), And wade deep into the controversy surrounding Victoria F., who already develops a reputation for drama, on screen and off And all before they talk about the emotional reunification of Peter and Hannah B. It will be a good season!

