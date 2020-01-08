Loading...

Courtney Lilly, the showrunner and an executive producer of black-ish, wrote this guest column about the Season 6 episode of the sitcom, ‘Hair Day’, which was broadcast on ABC on Tuesday 7 January.

For years we wanted to do an episode about black women and their hair, but had not found a way to crack it – and for good reason. It is a huge subject and you can easily sit by it.

Because we are a network comedy in an era in which few pay attention to network comedies, I thought we had nothing to lose. So this summer I asked writer Marquita Robinson to think about the kind of black hair story we wanted to tell. The only direction I gave her was, “I don’t want this to be what we usually do.”

Super helpful, right?

Well, she ran with it and started talking to the more than two dozen black women who work in every department of our show, from camera operators to producers to production assistants, and get their hair stories in all their beauty, humor and humanity. From those conversations we decided that we wanted to tell a story that celebrated the hair journey of every black woman by peeking behind the curtain at the unseen labor that fits into every weave, braid and make-up, which is fitting, because television is itself, much about unseen labor. The same camera operators, producers and production assistants are just as important for the successful running of a show as the actors, directors and writers. Making an episode of television is really a team sport.

One of my favorite moments in making the episode came in the editing room, during a music spotting session. The entire team of producers and editors is present and we discuss the transition between scenes before Marsai Martin’s “James Brown via Eddie Murphy” moment. The question on the table was: are we clear enough that water is the enemy of Diane’s desired hairstyle? After a little back and forth, Bianca Ray, a member of our post-production staff, spoke to “Black women will get it.” And with that we had our answer.

Because Hollywood continues to focus on the need for greater diversity, we would do a poor service to ourselves if we limit our attention to only the famous faces active in the industry. We couldn’t have made this episode without all those talented, diverse, incredible women.

I’m most proud of that. Well, that, and that we’ve got Jill Scott to write that great song (see the clip above). I can’t get it out of my mind.

