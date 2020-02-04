TV guide – Grey’s Anatomy Alum Patrick Dempsey Eyes TV return with CBS Political drama – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 11:59 am

Nothing will ever erase the eternal pain of Derek Shepard’s tragic death in Grey’s Anatomy, but here’s some news that takes away some of that sting: Patrick Dempsey returns to TV! The actor formerly called McDreamy plays the lead and the executive produces the CBS political drama pilot Ways & Means, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story focuses on an influential congress leader who, after being detached by modern partisan politics, turns to a young congresswoman from the other political party to undermine the stagnant system he has helped create. Together they will work in secret to save American politics, while trying not to get caught. So if you ever wondered what it would be like if Senator Mitch McConnell suddenly got a conscience and decided to work with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then this show is for you.

SEAL Team and Without A Trace scribes Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich will write the pilot script and serve as executive producers alongside Dempsey and former CBS head of entertainment Nina Tassler.

This marks Dempsey’s first series of regular appearances since the departure of Grey’s Anatomy in 2015. His other recent credits include Bridget Jones’s Baby and the upcoming mini-series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.

