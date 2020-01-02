TV Guide – Ghost Adventures is the best paranormal show of the decade and is just getting started – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It is a strange comfort to find comfort in something that terrifies most of the world. It is an exclusive feeling, as if you belong to a special club to which only a privileged few know the password. The paranormal is not a naturally palatable topic for many people, yet the popular Travel Channel Ghost Adventures have taken this once taboo genre and incorporated it into the spirit of this decade. . Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are the reason why paranormal investigations are now informal conversations at the table, and this show is only at the beginning of its saga.

Finding Ghost Adventures tends to be a life event for people, like getting a driver's license or being accepted at college – you remember where and why you started looking. For me, it was a friend from college who was showing me the episode of the Waverly Hills Sanatorium, simultaneously trying to cure myself of my fear of the paranormal and appeal to my sentimentality for my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky . It achieved both goals.

The show can become a kind of addiction, I have to explain it to those who have not watched it but never to those who have seen it. Even after a single episode, people tend to understand it. The Ghost Adventures draw comes from Zak and the team, who act more like friends than TV hosts. There is a level of transparency with them that is paramount to their style, and this sets them apart from any other investigative program on television.

Best Television of the Decade: The Shows, Times and Trends That Defined the 2010s

"When the four of us are investigating, it's like that invisible cord that connects us all," Bagans told TV Guide. "While some investigators can carry gear and wander around with audio gadgets – and that's all they are looking for, it's a beep – we go there and we feel things. We all of us have such hypersensitivity in mind. " We have done over a thousand surveys, we have been doing it for 15 years. It is our life. This is what we do. "

Bagans added that everything that viewers see on the show is the real deal. "We are really invested in these investigations. The reactions you see from us are our real excitement, our real fear."

Ghost Adventures started out as an independent documentary-style film that debuted on Syfy in 2007. The series, which premiered in 2008 on the Travel Channel, has exploded into a must-see phenomenon that draws on pop culture, such as the team's investigations of famous places believed to be linked to the minds of serial killers, as well as a recent episode devoted to Harrisville Farm, better known as the house who inspired The Conjuring.

"Our audience has grown with us, they have seen us evolve," said Bagans. "They've been there with us since day one. And I think they notice how we are developing. Some of these TV shows, they last for years and they tend to go out like a candle flame . But ours is [the reverse. Our flame gets brighter and bigger every year, with each survey. "

Bagans, who admits that he and the team were "amateurs" in their infancy, does not take the extension of the show for granted. "At first, we just had a curiosity, and it really came from an experience I had in the early 2000s. And it was something I couldn't lose sight of" , did he declare. "Ghost Adventures was for me to try to get more answers on what I saw because it was so powerful … but it just meant something to me – like if I had been chosen to do it. "

The 25 best shows of the decade

After 11 years on the air, the Ghost Adventures team is no longer an amateur. They have gained the trust and resources of the most respected researchers and technicians in the paranormal world. Throughout the series, the team collected solid evidence of the existence of the paranormal. They have traveled to historic places like the music world of Bobby Mackey in Kentucky, the island of Poveglia in Italy and the catacombs of Paris. But Ghost Adventures still feels as fresh as in episode 1, even if, for Bagans, there is no more "white whale" location, nothing inaccessible on its list of "most haunted" buckets.

"There is not a particular place I want to go to investigate. This is where the road leads us. And as crazy as it sounds, many of these places and the spirits of the world. ; place … they call us, "he said. . Bagans particularly likes to use the show to help families in need: "Families who are victims of demonic infestation, oppression, devilish possession. I really like to get into it because I & # 39; have such a deep understanding of what these families are going through and I like to fight with these dark forces. You have been doing something for so long, you want to go to the extreme. You want to go to the greatest possible , as dangerous as possible. And there's nothing more dangerous than trying to put yourself between the devil himself and an innocent family member. "

The way Bagans speaks is practiced, like a teacher, but his knowledge is based on an undeniable passion. It is this passion that viewers appreciated from the start, but for Bagans, fans are a big part of that enthusiasm. "They keep my mind positive," he said, adding that he was fueled by the people he met who said they were connected to the show. "It makes me emotional when I hear this, because what I went through doing this … it's a lot of work, and it costs you spiritually and physically."

The 7 most influential shows of the decade

Despite this assessment, Bagans believes in his work. "Each investigation, I take a piece of the mind that communicated with me. And all of that together just created a little bit who we are today," he said. "It's a goal in our lives, and when we don't, we want it. And I think it's something that the spirits themselves help set up so that I can do it personally. Yes, we have been doing it for such a long time, but I feel like we are only at the beginning. "

The impact of Ghost Adventures affects anyone who has already been affected or interested in the paranormal. It is a masterclass on how to spot and understand the invisible. Bagans and his team bring hope to the show, unmasking and confronting evil like metaphysical vigilantes. "And we get answers for ourselves, not just evidence to show viewers," said Bagans. "What we do is for us … There is no hesitation about it, TV show or not. This is what we are supposed to do."

