TV Guide – Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Battles Winter Again in Quibi’s Survive Teaser – Entertainment – Austin 360

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will have to make her way through another winter in her next little screen outing. The actress plays with Corey Hawkins in Quibi’s Survive, and, as the teaser reveals, she will once again feel surrounded by a lot of danger and snow in this show.

The series includes Turner as Jane, the troubled survivor of a plane crash that will have to work with Hawkins’ character Paul to resist the blistering elements of the wilderness. There are no white walkers or ice dragons in this story, as far as we can tell, but these ice cold conditions will certainly be familiar to those of us who have seen her come through the coldest nights in Winterfell.

The series is based on the novel by Alex Morel. It is promoted as one of Quibi’s “Movies in Chapters”, meaning that every episode does not last longer than 10 minutes.

Survive is one of several new series with A-list talent that comes to Quibi. The company also recently released a teaser for its new action thriller series Most Dangerous Game, led by Liam Hemsworth.

Survival arrives in Quibi in April. The new streaming service will be launched on 6 April.

