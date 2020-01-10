Loading...

If you have children, we have prepared and finished your new favorite show! Breeders, with Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as overworked, undervalued and downright exhausted parents, are a reliable AF for anyone who ever wanted to drop an F-bomb while shouting at his children.

The trailer for this new comedy shows the daily trials and tribulations of parenthood, from sleepless nights to screaming competitions and occasional police visits. Freeman and Haggard are comic geniuses in this series that perfectly illustrate how parents would die in a heartbeat for your children, but that doesn’t mean that you sometimes don’t have the urge to kill them.

“We have not seen any kind of a fair display of parenthood, especially in TV comedy,” co-creator Chris Addison told reporters while sitting on a Breeders panel during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday. “Because in TV comedy, the parents you see and their relationship with their children are kind of cartoon-like and somewhat capricious. The parents are kind of” Oh, you! ” … and we wanted to show that that’s really not how it is, that’s duality, isn’t it? Between the fact that you love your children more than anything in the world, and nothing, nothing makes you angry … “Everything we do is always a kind of truly truthful place about what it’s like to be a parent. You know, there are certainly times when you’re not proud.”

You will not be surprised to hear that many of the chaotic child rearing events taking place in the series were in fact inspired by real-life events from Freeman, Addison and co-creator Simon Blackwell.

“We’ve talked about some of the worst things we’ve done or happened to as parents, I guess that might hopefully turn into a comical situation,” Freeman said.

“I remembered earlier when my eldest son was very small and he would not leave the toy store. I wore it like a rolled up carpet when he shouted,” This man is not my father! ” .

Children say the weirdest things, don’t they?

Breeders will premiere on Monday, March 2 at 10 / 9c on FX and the following day on FX on Hulu.

