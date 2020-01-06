Loading...

Many of Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered for the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, to celebrate some of the best films and television series of the year, including Chernobyl, Succession, Fleabag, Ramy, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During the 2020 ceremony, the acerbic comedian Ricky Gervais, who returned to emcee for the fifth and final time, released some controversial quips.

Read on for complete coverage of the appearance of the red carpet, the winners, the best speeches and the most memorable moments from the show.

Full list of winners and nominees

HBO was the big winner on the TV side, with Succession and Chernobyl winning multiple prizes, and Amazon’s Fleabag retained its dominance with two more trophies to add to its collection. As for the film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was called more on stage than any other film. Read on for the full list of Golden Globes winners and nominees.

The best and worst moments from the Golden Globes 2020

In the event that you missed everything or maybe you were watching all those other great things on TV, TV Guide summarized the best and worst moments of the Golden Globes. From Kate McKinnon’s moving tribute to Ellen DeGeneres to the absolute robbery of Jennifer Lopez, consider this a handy cheat sheet. Read on for the best and worst moments.

Best and worst dressed on the red carpet

Margot Robbie, Billy Porter, Jane Levy and more stars on the red carpet. But some other looks were less successful. Here are the best and worst red carpet looks at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Ricky Gervais’ most controversial jokes from the Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais is a rude guy with a tude, and he brought his distinctive biting humor and hyenaic smile to the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday night. The comedian and After Life star hosted for the first time since 2016 and the fifth time in general, and told some pretty nasty jokes about some very nice people, and maybe some of them went a little too far. Here are some of his most controversial quips.

J.Lo Did Not Twerk for Her Life in Hustlers to Lose at the Golden Globes

Laura Dern won the best supporting actor in the 77th Golden Globe Awards about Jennifer Lopez and the internet didn’t have it. Laura Dern, we love you girl, but this was not your time, and Twitter agrees. Read more…

The Golden Globe for Best Tank Top Goes to Jason Momoa

While most people use the rhythm and glitter for award shows, not every celebrity decides to become high fashion or bust. In the case of the 77th annual Golden Globes, Jason Momoa decided that a tank top was just as glamorous as he got. Read more…

Awkwafina makes history with the Golden GlobesAwkwafina “data-image-credit =” Daniele Venturelli, WireImage “data-image-alt-text =” Awkwafina “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” https://www.tvguide.com/news/golden-globes-2020-awkwafina-first-lead-actress-comedy-asian-descent/ “data-image-title =” Awkwafina “data-image-filename =” awkwafina -hplg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/06 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data- image-height = “1050” data-image-width = “2400” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data- lightbox = “”>

Awkwafina has just written history at the Golden Globes. The actress won the best lead actress in a comedy for her performance in The Farewell and became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe in that category. “This is great,” Awkwafina said to the crowd at the Beverly Hilton, laughing. “If I fall into difficult times, I can sell this, so that’s good.” Read more…

Michelle Williams gives moving Pro-Choice speech at Golden Globes

Michelle Williams used her speech at the 77th Golden Globes to encourage women to vote for candidates who would protect women’s right to choose. In her speech, Williams, who won the best actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Fosse / Verdon, said that her life would not have gone the way it would have been if she hadn’t had the right to make choices about her own body. Read more…

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thank you Obama for keeping her back

Phoebe Waller-Bridge brought the house down with her acceptance speech when she thanked Barack Obama for placing Fleabag Season 2 on his list of favorite TV shows for 2019. “I also want to thank Obama for placing on his list” -Bridge said. “As some of you may know, he has always been mine.” The joke was a nod to Fleabag season 1, in which her character was caught while satisfying herself while watching a clip of Obama giving a speech. Read more…

Kate McKinnon Thank you Ellen DeGeneres for making ‘less scary’ to be gay

Kate McKinnon, one of the funniest women to ever adorn the Saturday Night Live stage, left everyone with a misty look at the 77th Golden Globes with a moving tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, who this year received the honorable Carol Burnett Award for her elaborate Carol Burnett Award work in comedy. In a heartfelt homage to the comic legend, McKinnon revealed that DeGeneres’ hatching helped during her teenage years when she realized her own sexuality. Read more…

Surprise winner Ramy Youssef Charms With Humble Speech: ‘Allahu Akbar’

Ramy Youssef was the first winner at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, but he became an early contender for the best speech of the night when he delivered a charming, sweet message and a religious statement that celebrated his Muslim faith. Read more…

Tom Hanks chokes on Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award Speech

Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award 2020, in honor of people who have made excellent contributions to entertainment. Although Hanks started his acceptance speech with a few charming quips, the actor quickly got choked. Read more…

All films stream in the Golden Globes montage by Tom Hanks

We love Tom Hanks. You love Tom Hanks. Everyone loves Tom Hanks. Hey, we don’t make the rules, we stick to it. If you are like us, with the Golden Globes montage of memorable film moments from Hanks’ filmography you have really put you in the feel spots, and now you are ready to review some of those photos that have made his career so legendary . Here you can read how you can stream the Tom Hanks collection. Happy Hanks-ing!

Russell Crowe calls for action against climate change in Australia

Russell Crowe, who won best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his rendition of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice of Showtime, missed the ceremony to stay at home in Australia while forest fires continue to devastate the country. In his absence, he sent a message about the role that climate change has played in the tragedy and encouraged listeners to take action. Read more…

Game of Thrones’ kit Harington and Rose Leslie are cute on the red carpet

Game of Thrones’ kit Harington may have regretted his lonely status when he first reached the red carpet of the 77th annual Golden Globes, but he didn’t stay alone for long! In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Harington noted how strange it was to walk on the carpet without his Game of Thrones cast. Read more…

Jensen Ackles and Kathryn Newton organized an epic supernatural reunion in the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes delivered a fair amount of memorable moments (hey there, Kate McKinnon), but we are usually in a panic about one that happened outside the camera. In an uppercase tweet on Sunday night, Kathryn Newton dropped an epic photo that showed she was reunited with her Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles during the star-studded event. Read more…

Golden Globe nominations snubs and surprises

The Golden Globes are always the most eclectic and least predictable of the big awards shows, and this year is no exception. The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards include many of the expected nominees, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Irishman, but there are many missing names (only one nod for Game of Thrones, and where is When They See Us?) And unexpectedly too, (we’ll see you, Ramy Youssef). Here are the snubs and surprises of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Stars respond to their nominations

Here’s how Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Andrew Scott, Nicole Kidman, Sacha Baron Cohen and more stars responded to the news that they were nominated for a Golden Globe. Read on for all responses from the Golden Globe nominees.

How to view the 2020 Golden Globes

There are many ways to look at the Golden Globes. You can tune in to the award ceremony on TV broadcast, or you can stream it. And if you like to tune in early and follow the red carpet while the stars come to compete for their prizes, there are several options for that. It doesn’t matter how you want to enjoy the 77th Golden Globes, here is an overview of how you can watch online and on television.

You can also follow the TV Guide forecast sheet, which you can download here for free.

