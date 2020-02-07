TV guide – Friends fans, it seems that the reunion can finally happen – Entertainment – Austin 360

That Friends reunion special might not be DOA. New reporting indicates that all six stars of the iconic sitcom have finally reached an agreement with HBO Max to appear in that much-attached Friends reunion event for the WarnerMedia streaming service, which this May launches with Friends as an (expensive) essential component from his library.

Deadline reports that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc have signed a deal with Warner Bros. TV to shine in a one-hour special for HBO Max, with around $ 3-4 million each for their time. That they would all sign the dotted line at the same time would certainly follow in the group’s own tradition; the cast has famously worked together to renegotiate their contracts in the course of Friends and insisted on equal pay.

Perhaps coincidentally, Matthew Perry teased that “big news is coming” this week on Twitter and then received a warm welcome on Instagram by Lisa Kudrow, who shared a Throwback Thursday photo of the two together – a taste of what goodies they might have sharing with fans during the reunion?

HBO Max did not immediately respond to TV Guide’s request for comment.

This development comes only a few weeks after HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly expressed uncertainty that a reunion special for Friends fans actually came together. During the winter tour of the Television Critics Association in January, he told reporters: “There is interest everywhere (for a reunion of Friends cast), and yet we cannot get that interest fully aligned to press the button, so today it is unfortunately still always a maybe. ”Maybe they were just pausing at the time with contract negotiations.

Rumors about this reunion of Friends-cast first arose in November, with the expectation that it would be a non-scripted cast event, rather than a scripted revival or reboot of the series.

Friends will be available to stream on HBO Max when the service is launched in May.

