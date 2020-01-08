Loading...

TV Guide

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 1:25 AM

The creative forces behind The Nanny and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend work together to bring the beloved sitcom from the 90s to Broadway. The creators of the Fran Drescher and Peter Mark Jacobson series typed Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger (who won a songwriting for Emmy for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in 2019) to write the lyrics and music, while Drescher and Jacobson tackle the musical book, Deadline reports.

Unfortunately, there is no casting news yet – although, as reported by Deadline, Drescher is convinced they find “a fantastic actress who is funny, charming and with a great voice.” Drescher added: “Of course I would do it myself, but we should change the title to The Granny.”

The Nanny, a series about a door-to-door cosmetics seller hired unexpectedly by the wealthy widower Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) to care for his three children, won 12 Emmy during his six-season run and was translated into more than 30 languages ​​worldwide.

There is no timeline yet when fans of Nanny can relive the magic on Broadway.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com The NannyFran DrescherRachel BloomCharles ShaughnessyAdam Schlesinger Peter Marc Jacobson