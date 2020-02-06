TV guide – Fox’s wild new show I see your voice sounds like the masked singer meets catfish – entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Thursday

February 6, 2020 at 4:51 AM

If Lil Wayne’s recent unveiling at The Masked Singer has taught us anything, it is that the veiled vocalist competition appeals to almost everyone and the reviews prove that too. A record of 23.7 million people tuned in and saw the rapper take off his robot costume after the Super Bowl on Sunday. The show normally attracts around 7 million viewers.

Anyway, Fox hopes to keep that lightning in a bottle target by picking up another Korean export called I Can See Your Voice, the network announced on Thursday. Comical actor Ken Jeong, who is also a judge at The Masked Singer, is scheduled to organize the game show – which is great news because he is not the most perceptive judge in the flagship series.

I Can See Your Voice gives participants a chance to win cash prizes if the person can distinguish between good and bad singers, without ever hearing him say a note. A panel of celebrities, comedians, experts and music superstars helps participants to survive rounds of hidden clues, challenges for lip-sync and true or false evidence. At the end of the show, the participant’s choice will perform a duet with the music superstar and be revealed as a good singer or a mischievous cheater. Not a word yet when the show, which is still in the planning phase, will premiere. Jeong is an executive producer of I Can See Your Voice, just like James McKinlay and Craig Plestis, who are also EPs on The Masked Singer.

