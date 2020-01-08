Loading...

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM

Get ready to double your detective work when it comes to unmasking celebrities in ridiculous disguises. On Tuesday, Fox announced it will introduce a spin-off in The Masked Singer called The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer is produced by Ellen DeGeneres and is based on the hit segment that was added to the DeGeneres talk show as a nod to The Masked Singer. Her version of the series included famous guests such as Ken Jeong, Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes and Derek Hough. Just like The Masked Singer, this new competition series disguises celebrities in crazy costumes shaking their tail feathers – or perhaps just tails, depending on the turnout – only this time the judges consider their singing.

In a statement DeGeneres said about the new show: “This will be just as fun and exciting as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping. And I can’t wait!”

No premiere date for The Masked Dancer has been announced.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

