TV guide – For Life tells a different story about exemption than when they see us, but it’s just as important – Entertainment – Austin 360

The only thing that ABC’s new prison redemption drama For Life has in common with Netflix’s Exonerated 5 miniseries When They See Us is that in both cases the men were wrongly accused, imprisoned and eventually their charges were reversed. However, that is where the similarities end, according to Isaac Wright Jr., the real man whose life inspired the new ABC series. Like the main character, Wright became a lawyer while serving time and worked to overthrow his beliefs.

“Money cannot return the invaluability of what you have lost, and the distinction between when they see us and what happened to me and what I experienced is that I became the system in a way that triumphed,” Wright said reporters from the Television Press Critics Association’s winter press trip in January. He is also one of the show’s executive producers along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Doug Robinson.

“I was a victim of the system and eventually became a better part of the system, and so when they see us, it’s not such a story,” Wright continued. “And the uniqueness of what For Life brings to the public, that hope and inspiration that we don’t have to remain victims of the system all the time, that we can be part of the system in a good and better way, is becoming a unique experience for public. “

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

In the show, which will premiere on February 11, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) is wrongly accused of being a drug queen and receives a life sentence imprisonment that takes away his freedom, wife and child. To prove his innocence, Aaron becomes a lawyer while sitting behind bars and works not only on his convictions, but also on those of other innocent prisoners. For Life also plays in Joy Bryant, Indira Varma and Timothy Busfield.

“It’s a serialized show with procedural elements in it,” Robinson said. “You look at the case of the week in the pilot, it’s really a legal story with three or four strokes. It’s not a lot of complicated movements, but what it is is incredibly emotional, and that’s what will distinguish it from each other “legal procedural dramas.”

“It’s a search. It’s an odyssey, and he’s really Odysseus trying to get back home, and that’s why it had to be a show and not a movie,” Robinson added. “This is a novel of a hundred chapters about this incredible character. There is a challenging element that runs through the heart of the show that I think is what people connect to. It’s an underdog story.”

For Life will premiere on Tuesday, February 11 at 10/9 c on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Nicholas Pinnock, For Life “data-image-credit =” ABC / Giovanni Rufino “data-image-alt-text =” Nicholas Pinnock, For Life “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Nicholas Pinnock, For Life” data-image-filename = “190511-forlife.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/05/11” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com For LifeCurtis “50 Cent” Jackson Timothy Busfield Nicholas Pinnock Indira Varma