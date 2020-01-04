TV Guide – Follow Peter's cast of The Bachelor season on Instagram – Entertainment – Austin 360

True Bachelor fans know that the show is only a small percentage of the Bachelor experience. The real show is on Instagram, where the characters we meet on ABC become real people. And now, with Peter Weber's season on us, we are introduced to a whole new generation of budding influencers to follow. Here are the Instagram accounts of the candidates for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.
Who will be the first candidate to reach a million followers? What problematic messages will come back to haunt them? Who will get into an impenetrable feud with someone else in the series that Reddit detectives will try to rebuild into leads that will make you say "I don't know how they have the time or the energy for that, but God bless you. "
Follow now, so you can be in the loop later.
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher / Google Play / iHeartRadio / TuneIn
Peter Weber See this post on Instagram
Turbulence can be fun
Age: 28
Hometown: Westlake Village, California
Instagram: @pilot_pete
Alayah Benavidez See this post on Instagram
I may be smiling, but I'm so sad to have only TWO WEEKS like Miss Texas USA 2019. Where has this year gone? Don't forget to buy your Miss Texas USA 2020 tickets to be crowned on September 1 on misstexasusa.com #AlayahNicole #MissTexasUSA #Roadtomisstexasusa #thecrystalgroup
Age: 24
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Instagram: @alayahbenavidez
Alexa Caves See this post on Instagram
my favorite part of the night is honestly getting ready 🥂
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @alexaraecaves
Avonlea Elkins See this post on Instagram
I don't always run, but when I do it is because I have eaten too many holiday desserts … too, I take frequent breaks 😬 🍰 "@boldlybeige & # 39; – @styledbycohen
Age: 27
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Instagram: @ a.v.o.n.l.e.a
Courtney Perry See this post on Instagram
"I know it's just rock & roll, but I like it" 🤟🏻
Age: 26
Birthplace: Venice, FL
Instagram: @_courtneyperry_
Deandra Kanu See this post on Instagram
Santa's baby ️
Age: 23
Hometown: Plano, TX
Instagram: @deandrakanu
Eunice Cho See this article on Instagram
Pinch me, my life is like a dream ️️. . . . . . . A year ago, I changed careers and moved to Chicago. My relocation and my career change have allowed me to grow exponentially and experience some of my greatest moments in life. It is amazing what can happen when you put all your faith in God. I don't deserve his grace and it excites me to know that this is just the beginning.
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @euniceashlee
Hannah Ann Sluss See this post on Instagram
🖤 & # 39;
Age: 23
Birthplace: Knoxville, TN
Instagram: @hannahann_sluss
Jade Gilliland See this post on Instagram
Not at home🌲 ": @ronnieharrisfilms
Age: 26
Birthplace: Mesa, AZ
Instagram: @ jade.gilliland
Jasmine Nguyen See this post on Instagram
best day
Age: 25
Hometown: Houston, TX
Instagram: @__jasminenguyen
Jenna Serrano See this post on Instagram
Who doesn't love a cowgirl?
Age: 22
Birthplace: New Lenox, IL
Instagram: @jennafromtheblockk_
Katrina Badowski See this post on Instagram
Culture of consent
Age: 28
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @kbadowski
Kelley Flanagan See this post on Instagram
Winter ️ vibes 🥰
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @kelleyflanagan
Kelsey Weier See this post on Instagram
New year, new start, new clothes.
Age: 28
Birthplace: Des Moines, IA
Instagram: @kelsey_weier
Kiarra Norman See this post on Instagram
first time in Vegas?
Age: 23
Hometown: Kennesaw, GA
Instagram: @kiarranorman
Kylie Ramos See this post on Instagram
Yesterday spent entirely on recovery mode … 2020 amirite?
Age: 26
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Instagram: @kylieramos
Lauren Jones See this post on Instagram
Growth and glow were real this year. So excited for what 2020 has in store for us. I have a feeling it will be magical The premiere of @bachelorabc is in less than a week! 🌹. . . #nyeoutfit # nye2020 #nymodel #prettylittlething #lablogger #prettylittlethingdress #prettylittlethinginfluencers #nyblogger #nybloggers #thebachelor #bachelorabc #browngirls #browngirlbloggers #browngirlblogger
Age: 26
Hometown: Glendale, California
Instagram: @itslaurenamanda
Lexi Buchanan See this post on Instagram
26 🤯
Age: 26
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @lexireeed
Madison Prewett See this post on Instagram
MOOD bc Lion King Hour
Age: 23
Home City: Auburn, AL
Instagram: @madiprew
Maurissa Gunn See this post on Instagram
Home Corps
Age: 23
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @maurissagunn
Megan Hops See this post on Instagram
Guess who is baaack! xx ps i am still obsessed with these hoops from my dear friend @hayleycarling go check out his website for all the cute finds & # 39; & # 39; ️
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Instagram: @flywithmegan_
Mykenna Dorn See this post on Instagram
* Back to that time @ pilot.alexis took me on his plane to see these crazy views of BEAUTIFUL British Columbia * 🇨 …… Since the secret is finally out, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out. I have read every DM, text message, comment and I cannot thank you enough for all the love and support so far. If you know me well, you will know that it is no secret that this opportunity to find love on #TheBachelor is something that I think would work for me. I am a hopeless romantic and I am really looking for my person. The nerves are really waiting for him to go. Putting myself out there so that the world can judge and criticize is not easy. I know there will be hatred but in the end it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! So buckle up and get ready for takeoff as this crazy Canadian is about to embark on the craziest trip of her life!
Age: 22
Home City: Langley, BC, Canada
Instagram: @mykennajean
Natasha Parker See this post on Instagram
The bear is life … kiss it ️ #mondayvibes #allredeverything
Age: 31
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @natashajp
Payton Moran See this post on Instagram
for a minute
Age: 23
Hometown: Wellesley, MA
Instagram: @paytonmoran
Sarah Coffin See this post on Instagram
found a warm place 😏
Age: 24
Birthplace: Knoxville, TN
Instagram: @ sarah.coffin
Savannah Mullins See this post on Instagram
Are you waiting for Santa to check Instagram ?! # Naughtylist
Age: 27
Hometown: Houston, TX
Instagram: @savannahmullins
Shiann Lewis See this post on Instagram
How to live your best life 101: 1) get a good tan 2) have a mimosa in your hand 🥂
Age: 27
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Instagram: @shiannjanay
Sydney Hightower See this post on Instagram
After training, good lighting, Agua in a box … deserves a photo "😘 …..
Age: 24
Home City: Birmingham, AL
Instagram: @sydneynicolehigh
Tammy Ly See this post on Instagram
Note to yourself: Buy 4 dozen roses and stop raising calves
Age: 24
Hometown: Syracuse, NY
Instagram: @tammykayly
Victoria Fuller See this post on Instagram
2020 🌟 I have a good impression of you. -feel beyond blessed! and so grateful for the new experiences, the places that I have been able to see, but especially for the friends that I have won. Life is so beautiful .. Happy New Year everyone #imnotcryingyouare ": @ricomarcelophotography
Age: 25
Home City: Virginia Beach, VA
Instagram: @vlfuller
Victoria Paul See this post on Instagram
I've always been afraid of flying – ready or not, the baccalaureate is ready for a scary takeoff … ️🌹
Age: 27
Hometown: Alexandria, LA
Instagram: @victorianpaul
The Bachelor will be presented on Monday January 6 at 8/7 on ABC.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)
Other links from TVGuide.com The BachelorPeter Weber