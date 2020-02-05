TV guide – First Ladies Show with Viola Davis in the lead role as Michelle Obama is a show at Showtime – Entertainment – Austin 360

Update 2/5/20: Showtime is ready to continue with First Ladies. The cable network has now picked up the anthology show for a full series, with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in season 1, TV Guide can confirm.

In a statement, Showtime President Jana Winograde said: “In our history presidents’ spouses have exerted a remarkable influence, not just on the leaders of the country, but on the country itself. First Ladies fits perfectly into the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how many personal relationships affect both domestic and global events. Making Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we can’t be lucky with her extraordinary talent to help launch this series. ”

In addition to Obama, the first season of First Ladies will also look back on fellow former First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

The Hollywood Reporter reported this news for the first time.

Previously 26-8-19: Viola Davis is going from one powerhouse woman to another!

Deadline reports that Davis Michelle Obama will play in First Ladies, a series currently being developed during Showtime. This will be her first new TV project after her popular ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder ends with the coming sixth season. Can you imagine a more perfect casting for one of the country’s most beloved first ladies? However, Davis will not only be a boss on the screen, because she is reportedly also producing the series.

First Ladies, which currently has a commitment of three scripts from Showtime, will take place in the east wing of the White House. The summary says the series will focus on the often secret but incredibly impactful decisions of the ‘charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies’ of the country. Season 1 focuses on iconic first ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama, so the series will jump around quite a bit on America’s timeline in the first year.

Viola Davis and Michelle Obama “data-image-credit =” Jerod Harris / FilmMagic and NHAC NGUYEN / AFP via Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Viola Davis and Michelle Obama “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” ‹Viola Davis and Michelle Obama” data-image-filename = “viola-michele-reg.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020 / 02/05 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com Viola Davis