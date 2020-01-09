Loading...

We all knew for sure that it would ever happen, and now it is official: Christine Evangelista comes to Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 as Sherry, Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) long missing woman, who was last seen on The Walking Dead way back in season 7. The official Twitter account of Fear the Walking Dead shared a photo of Dwight and Sherry, with the caption “Is this a dream or a reunion?”

Is this a dream or a reunion? #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/5L1chxZtaN

– FearTWD (@FearTWD) January 9, 2020

She will be the third character to switch from the series of mother ships to the spin-off, after Morgan (Lennie James) in season 4 and Dwight in season 5. Dwight came in the middle of a search for Fear the Walking Dead Sherry, who is in season 7 Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the sanctuary has fled. She was followed by her husband in season 8, and she left notes for him in the places where she had been and created a trail for him to follow in the hope of ever finding her. His path crossed with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman), and shortly thereafter the path became cold and he joined the group instead of continuing to look for her.

But now it looks like she can find him. The most obvious possibility for how Sherry will be introduced to Fear is to help Morgan and save him from the walkers approaching him after he was shot by Ginnie (Colby Minifie) and left to die in the final moments of season 5. However, it may be something else – as the caption teases, it may even be just a dream that Dwight has. We will have to wait.

The confirmation comes after Evangelista was seen near the show in Texas and the show’s official Instagram account followed, leading to speculation that she was coming to Fear.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 will come to AMC somewhere in 2020.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

