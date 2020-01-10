Loading...

You bet it’s (finally) time to talk about Fargo again. The trailer for the long-awaited fourth episode of Noah Hawley’s FX series arrived in conjunction with the presentation of the program during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip on Thursday and offered the first glimpse of the new season to date.

Hawley and executive producer Warren Littlefield presented the preview alongside the latest seasonal stars from the anthology series – Chris Rock, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, and E’myri Crutchfield. The new season is set in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950 as two rival criminal families – Southern European migrants and African Americans who have escaped Jim Crow South – close a deal to keep the peace and even their youngest child to exchange for their set-up.

“It’s a conceit I invented for this character, but I think it’s plausible,” Hawley said about the new-year’s child exchange concept. “It was a way to talk about assimilation and it was also a way to talk about the real determination that you are a good person or a bad person. … You learn so much about someone by how older they are.”

As the story progresses, the head of the Kansas City Mafia unexpectedly dies during the operation, and things will begin to fall apart among the crews. As the trailer suggests, things will inevitably become violent between the groups.

In Fargo Season 4, Timothy Olyphant, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Amber Midthunder and Uzo Aduba also play.

Fargo Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, April 19 at 10 / 9c on FX.

