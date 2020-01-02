TV Guide – Fans of Friends Dust Their DVD Collection After Netflix Removal – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It's the end of an era! Shortly after the ball fell to usher in 2020, Friends fans found themselves adrift on a carpet canoe as the series was officially removed from Netflix, leaving it unavailable on subscription streaming services until the launch of HBO Max in May.

There are still other ways to watch Friends until then; the hit NBC sitcom is unionized at TBS and Nick at Nite, and all 10 seasons are available (for hire or purchase) on Amazon and other digital retailers. However, it's still a bit surreal that Friends fans can no longer reluctantly click "yes" to tell Netflix that they are still watching Friends after so many hours, thank you very much.

For some Friends fans, the removal of the show from the Netflix library has already been so disorienting, but others have taken the opportunity to rejoice on social media that 39; they didn't really need Netflix because they had already invested in the DVD collection a decade and a half ago.

Do you know what's great about watching Friends from my DVD box? A DVD does not ask if you are still watching. Suck this Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MYCFNIdEEP

– Rhiannon Curto (@rhiannoncurto) January 2, 2020

Everyone in my group of friends is freaking out that the show is leaving Netflix tonight. I'm here with my DVD editions like … pic.twitter.com/PEixtcJM1f

– JessicaDabit (@thejessicadabit) January 1, 2020

When everyone is upset, they pulled FRIENDS from Netflix but you have it every season on DVD because you watched it religiously before it got on Netflix 🙌🏼

– Samantha McGuire (@ siliff9) January 2, 2020

Everyone is sad that friends are being pulled from Netflix, but I have had the whole show on DVD since I was 8 years old 😎😂

– Zach -️️ (@zacharooooo) January 2, 2020

It's been a long time since Friends fans (at least those who have a Netflix connection) have had to dust off this DVD collection. The series was available on the streaming site for five years before being picked up by HBO Max. But some fans welcome the opportunity to revert to the old bingeing format because DVDs have something that the Netflix version doesn't have: those exclusive extended scenes that weren't available nowhere else.

Everyone is upset by the fact that Friends is leaving Netflix except me, because as a true longtime fan, I have owned the entire series on DVD since 2005.

Fun fact – DVDs (not Blu-rays) have all uncut episodes anyway, so they're better than what Netflix was broadcasting.

– Kristin (@jabbrjawz) January 2, 2020

Five months may seem like a long time for fans of DVD-less Friends, but the show will return to the streaming scene this year when HBO Max debuts in May. Until then, for those who happen to have a physical copy, enjoy the extra jokes!

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

