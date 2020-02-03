TV Guide – Experience the Super Bowl Halftime Show by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira with these GIFs – Entertainment – Austin 360

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on a decent show when they joined forces for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV show live for no less than 103 million viewers. Whether they have conquered a place among the all-time greats who have taken the same stage in the past remains to be seen, but both pop diva presented hits from their musical history with the help of a few musical guests such as J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and a children’s choir joined the ladies for the 50-meter showcase.

What everyone cannot talk about was of course the spectacular Lopez and Shakira with their costumes, bold social statements and murderous dance movements. Considering how much hip-swiveling has fallen during the show, there really is no better way to relive the experience than to enjoy it moment by moment. So in the spirit of that, here are 33 GIFs that perfectly capture what J.Lo and Shakira’s showcase have made such an astonishing thing.

First of all, Shakira let this bowling alley slide the new dance movement of the season on his own. Practice, people.

There was also this baller moment when she rocked on the guitar because she can.

Then she will tie herself up with a rope to make her movements much more aware.

And yes. It totally worked.

That rope quickly changed into the sharpest prop.

Every bead in her costume had a purpose, boys.

Her side shock was not the only way Shakira could come down.

She also went for a surf with the crowd and loved it. On. to sing.

J.Lo knew how to make a submission, slide on a pole and create her own small wardrobe malfunction right from the top.

She went for Beyonce’s wind-blown, spinning crown.

Throwback leather designs were great in this part of the show.

She clearly liked being “Jenny from the Block” for another night.

This side walk was inspired.

Her floor glide was also outrageous in the best way.

She really liked her high fives for the public.

J.Lo was digging deep into her slinky shoulder play.

Look at these little darlings who can join in delivering their “go girls” song alongside J.Lo.

After the first outfit change, J.Lo hit the post again; we like to think that this was her reminder of the Academy that they completely smothered her for Hustlers.

Look at this woman who lives there.

TWIRL J.LO, TWIRL.

She also played a little game of confidence with her dancers to do this brave phase flip.

J.Lo also showed her fast feet with this dance segment that would make Michael Flatley jealous.

Her fun factor only increased when her dancers became full-on Fifth Element cosplayers.

Who can forget this time when J.Lo became a full Puerto Rican and American flag to beg the masses to “let’s get loud”.

Her own daughter Emme was of course the ultimate spotlight stealer.

While J.Lo worked the microphone, Shakira showed her multiple musicality on the drums.

The stepgame was also ready for Shakira all the time.

Both J.Lo and Shakira know that people like to talk about their suitcases and they were not afraid to give the crowd what they wanted.

And when it was all over, the two women gave a quick but meaningful hug because, yes, there is room for two stars on an evening like this, and just because we call them “divas” doesn’t mean they have to act a part.

