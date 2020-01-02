TV Guide – Everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2020: nominees, how to watch and more – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

The 77th Golden Globe Awards are almost here, and with Ricky Gervais returning to host for the fifth (and supposedly final), we can probably expect the bitter host to be even more ruthless than usual. But aside from comments sure to be scathing from Gervais, the evening will be devoted to the celebration, while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brings together the brightest stars of cinema and television and sinks the Moet by distributing trophies to their favorites.

The Golden Globes 2020 will be broadcast live on Sunday January 5 in the Beverly Hilton Ballroom, and although there have been serious snobs in the nominations, there are still some exciting shows and films vying for these trophies. So if you're planning to log in for this year's Globes, here's what you need to know about the ceremony, including how to watch it.

The nominations

HFPA got a lot of heat on this year's nominations list, because even after being called to the male-dominated director category two years ago, female directors were again excluded from the category this year. They also totally ignored the incredible when they see us from Ava DuVernay. However, fans of series like Fleabag, The Crown, The Komsinky Method and Succession and films like The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will find their favorites competing for prizes in several categories. See the full list of nominations here.

The presenters

The Globes may not be the most prestigious awards ceremony of the season, but thanks to all the alcoholic drinks and bad jokes, they still manage to recruit many A-listers to participate in the evening. So far for this year's Golden Globes, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron , Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig and Glenn Close.

How to look

There are many ways to watch the Golden Globes. You can connect to the awards ceremony on broadcast television, or you can broadcast it. And if you like to log in early and follow the red carpet coverage when the stars arrive to compete for their prizes, there are also several options. No matter how you want to enjoy the 77th Golden Globes, here is an overview of what will be broadcast and how to watch it online and on TV:

Live red carpet: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E! and Facebook Watch

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will once again star in the E! Golden Globes pre-show, where they will check with nominees and other celebrities what they wear and what they wait for the night. Expect appearances in the castings of nominated shows like Fleabag, The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, etc. Watch live on E! or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now. Meanwhile, the official HFPA pre-exhibition for the 77th Golden Globes will be hosted by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz. The HFPA pre-show will be launched at 6 p.m. AND on Facebook Watch.

Special Offer Arrival at the Golden Globes: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on NBC

If you don't want to worry about finding the right channel in the minutes before the show starts, just go to the NBC red carpet cover an hour before the ceremony. Here you will have backstage coverage before the show and predictions on who will win the best trophies. Watch live on NBC or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC

The Golden Globes officially start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and you can follow live on both coasts – or anywhere in between – while Gervais starts the party. The show should last three hours to accommodate all film and television awards, so make sure you have lots of snacks and hydration to get through the broadcast (hey, this isn’t Isn't as long as The Irishman!). Watch live on NBC or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

Live broadcast of the Golden Globes

For those who live off the network or without a TV, don't worry. Get a wired connection and discover all the Golden Globes festivities live on NBC.com or through the NBC app. You will be able to watch the show in real time, so you won't have to miss the great moments that everyone will vibrate on Monday morning.

The 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

