(Warning: the following contains spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 of YOU. Read at your own risk!)

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is not ready yet so we watch TV through our fingers. A third season of YOU is officially announced by Netflix, and the wonderfully bingeable series is already starting to have an intense season 3.

After the shocking events of the YOU season 2 final, Joe’s existence is about to change, but will the somewhat reformed cyberstalker fall back into old habits? Let’s look at everything we know so far about YOU season 3.

It is coming next year. Netflix has confirmed that YOU will have season 3 premiered somewhere in 2021.

It will be 10 episodes in length. The new season, like any of the first two, will consist of 10 episodes.

At least two stars are coming back. Again, Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg, and the streaming service has also confirmed that Victoria Pedretti will repeat her role as Love Quinn. This news will probably not surprise fans who have reached season 2. In the final, Joe learned that love was more like him than he thought – a dynamic that will certainly be explored more in season 3 – and the two settled in a new home for a quieter (and hopefully murder-free) life along with a baby girl en route .

The team behind the scenes is also coming back. Executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will be back to oversee the new season, and Gamble will continue to serve as a showrunner.

The new neighbor is apparently going to play a role. Although details about the YOU Season 3 plot have not been revealed, Netflix has hinted that the season will cover the most burning question after Season 2: the identity of the new woman Joe looked over the fence in the final series. In a tweet with the announcement of season 3, the official social media channel of the show teased: “See you soon, neighbor.” So be prepared to find out if the prevailing fan theory (that she’s the long-lost mother of Joe) holds out when season 3 arrives.

A third book may or may not play a role. YOU’s first season, originally debuted on Lifetime, was based on the 2014 book by Caroline Kepnes of the same name, while YOU Season 2 was based on her follow-up 2016, Hidden Bodies. Kepnes is currently working on the third novel in the series, and the author has confirmed that she is “almost done” writing the story. It remains to be seen whether or not the new Kepnes book will be the backbone of season 3, but at least in the literary version of events, Kepnes has said that we will see Joe beating more in the library in the next leg.

YOU Seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, YOU “data-image-credit =” Beth Dubber / Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, YOU “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image -target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, YOU “data-image-filename =” you2-reg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2019/12/16 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image -do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com YouPenn BadgleyVictoria PedrettiSera GambleGreg Berlanti