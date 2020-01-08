Loading...

The Masked Singer is coming back for season 3 and is coming back soon after the Super Bowl. When it returns, it is larger than ever and also has at least one change in format. The show is still a win for Fox – so much so that it has produced a spin-off competition, The Masked Dancer. Until it returns in February – with participants of 69 Grammy, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl performances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hundreds of tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records, among them – here is everything what we know about The Masked Singer Season 3.

The well-known panel members that you know and will love will come back. Fashion non-conformist Nick Cannon will return with the well-known panel members who have made their groove over the past two seasons: jokester Ken Jeong; gifted gambler Jenny McCarthy; sex pot Nicole Scherzinger; and musical savant Robin Thicke.

Jaime Foxx becomes guest panelist The Masked Singer has made guest panelists a big part of the fun: former winner T-Pain, Anthony Anderson and Joel McHale are among the celebrities who came to help panelists guess the singer behind the costumes. This season Jamie Foxx helps them find out who is under the mask.

There is a slight change in the format: the artists are split into three groups of six: group A, B and C. Group A starts the first three episodes while six singers are reduced to three. From there, Group B goes from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The remaining nine participants from these three groups will use it for the remainder of the season for the Golden Mask Trophy. One celebrity is still unmasked in every episode, including the premiere.

There will be 18 costumes: that is even more than before! Season 2 revealed 16 costumes, but season 3 increases the ante even more by 18. Five costumes have already been revealed, including The Frog, The Banana, The Llama, The Robot, and finally monsters get a much sought-after female representation with Miss Monster – – a pink freak in very beautiful red lipstick. They are the first five creatures that have been revealed so far, with 13 more to go. View them below!

Banana looks delicious.

Banana looks delicious.

This has four legs! That will certainly be difficult to dance.

This has four legs! That will certainly be difficult to dance.

The Frog rocks a zoot suit, like a jazz artist from the old days.

The Frog rocks a zoot suit, like a jazz artist from the old days.

Robot certainly gives Rosie the Jetsons vibes.

Robot certainly gives Rosie the Jetsons vibes.

Miss Monster brings all the boys to the garden

Miss Monster brings all the boys to the garden

The Masked Singer season 3 will premiere on Sunday, February 2 at 10:30 / 9: 30c before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, February 5 at 8 / 7c.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)

