TV Guide – Everything we know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus – Entertainment – Austin 360

Although Avengers: Endgame concluded earlier this year what is now known as the Infinity Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues. In addition to a number of films currently being made as part of Phase Four, some of your favorite Avengers will also go to the small screen for a limited series on Disney +, the Disney streaming service that was launched late last year.

The first series that comes our way are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan get their favorite fan roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes respectively. As is the case with everything that has to do with Marvel, details about the series are still fairly scarce, but here is everything we know so far.

It is coming in 2020. Although we would like to have it streamed directly into our eyeballs much, much earlier, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, reportedly six episodes, will not be available to stream until after the fall of 2020. However, once the locks open, good luck closing them again. The series is followed by WandaVision (2020), Loki (spring 2021) and Hawkeye (autumn 2021). Meanwhile, What If …?, The new animation series from Marvel, will debut in the summer of 2021. In addition, Marvel has also ordered three series to debut after Hawkeye: Mrs. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Production is currently underway. On Monday, November 4, Stan and Mackie took over the Marvel Studios Instagram account to announce that the production of the limited series had begun. Of course the announcement was made via Instagram stories, so now all their fun is gone forever.

We have the first images. Disney + released the first images of The Falcon and the Winter Solider during a Super Bowl promotion, in which we see Sam practicing how they throw the Captain America shield. We also have a number of Bucky shots there, as well as a person in a Captain America costume who walks on a soccer field during the break. It is not much to continue, but it has certainly brought us to the series!

The show takes place after the events of Endgame. This is pretty clear, especially if you look at the iconic shield that is part of the show’s logo design, but the series comes after Endgame. This means that Sam is likely to deal with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America.

The tone of the series is compared to Lethal Weapon. Fans have campaigned for the series as a buddy comedy after seeing the great dynamics between Sam and Bucky in Captain America: Civil War, and it sounds like they might get their wish. Lead writer Malcolm Spellman told TV Guide at D23 Expo in Disney that he would compare the show’s tone with the first Lethal Weapon movie. He then also referred to Bad Boys, 48 ​​hours, and even Beverly Hills Cop. “All those great two-handed people, we literally placed them on the wall. They all come in a funnel and probably deadly weapon is the closest,” said Spellman.

The relationship between Sam and Bucky is still evolving. “They have a lot to do together,” director Kari Skogland told TV Guide on D23 while teasing how Sam and Bucky’s friendship looks in the show. “After Endgame you can imagine that they have to make a big trip to find out the next steps for both of them. So their relationship will be fun to watch, (as well as) in difficulty. They go on a wild ride together.”

Steve may have disappeared, but he hasn’t forgotten. Stan and Mackie said that Steve was Sam and Bucky’s “third leg” when he talked to TV Guide at the D23 Expo. And Skogland more or less echoed those feelings, and added that they will certainly miss their friend. “He was their best friend, so you can imagine that they should mourn that,” she said.

Multiple characters come back. We knew there was a reason that Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo was living at the end of the civil war, and during the Marvel panel in San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that it is because he returns for trouble for Cap’s best friends. Feige later announced at the D23 Expo that Emily VanCamp is also returning to play Peggy’s niece Sharon Carter.

John Walker is played by Wyatt Russell. In the comics, John Walker is (currently) known as U.S. Pat. Agent, but before that he was also known as Super-Patriot, who openly opposed Captain America – the OG Captain America, Steve Rogers. It will be interesting to see if that is still the case, given that the mantle has now been passed on to Sam.

Two more recruits have joined. Now, Desocal Chiam from Apocalypse and Miki Ishikawa from The Terror have reportedly added the cast in unknown roles, according to Deadline. TV guide has contacted Disney + for comment.

Bucky gets a haircut. When TV Guide spoke with Stan and Mackie at D23 Expo, Mackie joked that they should cut Bucky’s hair. “No respectable man carries that hair,” he said. When asked the same question about Bucky’s status, Skogland told TV Guide, “Expect the unexpected, that’s all I can say.”

It was finally confirmed through posters and photos from the set that Bucky indeed has short hair, but it is unclear how or why except that Stan deserves it.

That may not be all that changes. When we asked if Bucky might get other upgrades (depending on your position about his hair, of course), Skogland remained predictably tight. However, she promised that “it will be a lot of eye candy, let me put it that way.” Sounds good to us!

We do not yet know if there will be a season 2. Each of the new Marvel series will be limited in nature, but as we have learned recently, that word does not really have meaning in Hollywood anymore. Unfortunately we probably won’t know the future of Sam and Bucky after this series for a long time.

“I think that everything goes with Marvel, they take it piece by piece. And they are very story-oriented. So if it makes sense for a story, they will do it, and if not, they won’t do it,” Skogland said. “I have no idea what will happen, and I am sure they will probably say the same thing. It is as if we are really working on this now, with an all-in-one attempt to be the best it can be. And then of course I hope (we can do more), but (there is) no word. “

Additional reporting by Lindsay MacDonald

