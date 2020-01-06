Loading...

You already look at many things on your phone. There is no lack of options between large platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Twitch, or the social media streams of TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. But what if some of those options, especially from Netflix and Hulu, are just too long?

Enter Quibi, a streaming platform that will specialize in “quick bite” (hence the name Quibi) script, non-scripted and news content that you can only view on a mobile device. Videos do not last longer than 10 minutes. The service is managed by a number of veterans from the media industry and attracts top-class talent on the A-list, all of whom seem eager to make serialized short-form entertainment.

This is what we know about Quibi so far.

Quibi will arrive in April 2020. The platform will arrive on mobile devices on April 6, 2020, TV Guide confirmed the same month that NBCUniversal plans to roll out its traditional streaming service Peacock and the same season – spring – that WarnerMedia is expecting HBO Max to launch. It will be a busy time of the year for new streaming services.

Quibi will have a differentiated price structure. Just like Hulu, Quibi has two different paid experiences. For $ 4.99 a month, users get one ad before the start of the video; The length of the advertisement depends on the length of the video. For each variant, a video of five minutes or less has an advertisement of 10 seconds, while videos that are longer than an advertisement of 15 seconds. The ad-free level of service costs $ 7.99 per month.

Quibi is not a kind of platform (but it is). The scripted content of the platform will release episodes or chapters, as Quibi prefers to call them daily. The total duration of a scripted show is expected to be around 2 hours per season. The reality and the programs without script will be independent and have about 10 episodes. In theory you could watch them all at once if you felt so inclined after they were broadcast. There will also be “daily essential” news and lifestyle programming (think of cooking programs) that are made for that day.

Quibi is seriously only available on telephones. Although you can often screen the screen of your phone to your TV, the Quibi app – and therefore the programs – is only available on phones. The team says the programming is designed to be viewed in landscape or portrait mode without losing image quality and can even change what the viewer sees in the scene. However, studios apparently do not worry too much about having to photograph things for both portrait and landscape.

Quibi is led by a number of technology and media bigwigs. The founder and leading hand of Quibi is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the president of Disney from the mid-1980s to the mid-90s and one of the co-founders of the Dreamworks film studio. The company’s CEO and technology protagonist is Meg Whitman, the former CEO and president of HP. Diane Nelson, the former president of DC Entertainment, is Quibi’s head of content.

It seems that everyone wants to work with Quibi. One thing that Quibi seems to have is the series of high-profile talents involved in programming. Chrissy Teigen heads a Judge Judy-like show called Chrissy’s Court, while Zac Efron will shine in a reality survival series called Killing Zac Efron, where the actor is stranded on an uninhabited island for three weeks with a guide partner and minimal equipment . And Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster jumped on board to organize a restart of the beloved dating show of MTV from the 1990s, Singled Out. Meanwhile, Joe headlines Jonas Cup or Joe, a travel show in which he travels the world with the help of local guides, and Andy Samberg organizes a competition for cooking small foods in which chefs compete against the tastiest bite of food.

There is also plenty of script TV in the making. Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins play the only survivors of a plane crash in Survive, try to find a way out of the wilderness, Kevin Hart plays the lead role and produces a series of action comedies called Action Scene, and Kiefer Sutherland leads a loose 1960 remake TV series and 1993 film The Fugitive. In the meantime, the service is also developing a spin-off of the crowdfunded sci-fi film Code 8 with cousins ​​Stephen and Robbie Amell.

The horror anthology 50 States of Fright, produced by Sam Raimi, has booked Rachel Brosnahan and Christina Ricci for roles. Avengers: Endgame directors of the Russo Brothers produce a docus series called Slugfest about the DC-Marvel comic rivalry over the years, inspired by Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year battle between Marvel and DC. Peter Farrelly directs Dave Franco and Bill Murray in The Now, about a suicidal man who decides to live for the time being. Rick & Morty maker Justin Roiland makes a claymation series called Gloop World, about a few roommates who happen to be amorphous blobs.

Some makers take more experimental fluctuations with the platform. Steven Spielberg, for example, produces a horror series called Spielberg’s After Dark, which is literally only available after dark because episodes only appear on your phone after the sun sets at your location. In the meantime, Veena Sud, the show runner for the AMC series The Killing, is working on a series called The Stranger, a show about a driver who shares the ride with the name Clare, who picks up a sociopath and then has to be safe in the course of 12 hours. find . Each 10-minute episode is released one hour later each night.

There are also various remakes of iconic films such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in development, as well as projects by Catherine Hardwicke and Guillermo del Toro, among others. Another American classic, Varsity Blues, recently picked up a series with the producers of the original film attached.

On a slightly different reboot tip, according to Buzzfeed, Quibi is doing a new version of the Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple from the 90s. This version leaves the chintzy studio and enters a real jungle, with adults running the obstacle course trying to to reclaim their youth.

NBC News, the BBC and 60 Minutes also produce short news content for the platform.

Moreover, it looks like the beloved Comedy Central series Reno 911! is being revived for a seventh season on the streamer. Per Variety, showmakers and stars Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver have signed to write the new season that is being produced by Danny DeVito by the management.

If you want to watch Quibi shows without Quibi, just practice some patience (and hope). An interesting thing about the Quibi model is that creators can shop their content on other platforms after two years, possibly allowing the “chapters” to be edited in a single 2-hour movie. Quibi also renounces exclusivity rights after seven years, which means that the makers will automatically own the project after that period.

Quibi focuses on millennials and Generation Zers. In an interview with Vulture, Katzenberg explained that the platform “is for 18 to 44 year olds, and very, very focused on the 25 to 35 year old millennial.” (Because if there is one thing that millennials love, it is the fugitive.) Perhaps, in a gesture to those generations, Whitman refused with the app to generate data extraction and revenue. “It’s just on the wrong side of history,” Whitman told the Los Angeles Times. “It is not consistent with our brand and what consumers expect today.”

