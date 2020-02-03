TV Guide – Everything we know about Loki on Disney Plus – Entertainment – Austin 360

Although Avengers: Endgame has closed the series of Marvel films that is now called the Infinity Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues. In addition to a number of films currently being made as part of Phase Four, some of your favorite Avengers will also go to the small screen for a limited series on Disney +, the Disney streaming service that was launched late last year.

One of those series is Loki. Tom Hiddleston will play his most famous role for the show again, which is exciting news for fans who thought they had seen the last of the favorite character when Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. However, as is the case with everything that is related to Marvel, details about the new series are still quite scarce. Here is everything we know so far.

Everything we know about the MCU Phase Four shows on the way to Disney +

It will be in the spring of 2021. Loki, which starts filming at the beginning of 2020, is the third Disney + series that takes place within the umbrella MCU. It follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (autumn 2020) and WandaVision (2020). In the fall of 2021 it will be followed by Hawkeye.

We have the first images. Marvel released the first Loki recordings in a Super Bowl promotion, in which Loki, apparently in an interrogation room, promises to “burn this place to the ground”. Good to have good psycho Loki back!

It’s a prequel … sort of. For Avengers: Endgame we only knew that the limited series would follow Loki as he popped up through history and influenced historical events. In the aftermath of Endgame, the show will follow its journey after he stole the Tesseract and disappeared in 2012 with the Space Stone.

Which means that this will not be Thor’s developed Loki: Ragnarok. As the God of doom, Loki has betrayed Thor (Chris Hemsworth) several times in their lives, so it was not overly surprising when he did it halfway through the events of Thor: Ragnarok 2017. But towards the end of the critically acclaimed movie, in which Thor revealed that he thought his brother’s world, Loki evolved and returned to help Thor, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) fight to save Asgard from Hela (Cate Blanchett).

The Loki in the limited series, however, is the Loki of 2012’s The Avengers. As Hiddleston said earlier this summer in San Diego Comic-Con: “He’s still that guy (from Avengers), and just about the last thing that happened to him was that he was defeated by Hulk, so there’s a lot of psychological evolution that still still to happen. ”

“It’s one of the most exciting, creative opportunities I’ve ever come across,” he continued. “It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Every Marvel film is expected after 2021, including Blade

It will tie in with the follow-up to Doctor Strange. We already knew that WandaVision would connect directly with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now Kevin Feige from Marvel has confirmed that Loki will also be connected to the film, which is scheduled in theaters on May 7, 2021.

It is assisted by Michael Waldron from Rick & Morty. Waldron is tapped not only to serve as a showrunner, but also to write the pilot and executive production of the series. Kate Herron serves as a director.

The cast is starting to come together. Although we do not know who or someone from the MCU will join Loki during this ride, we do know some newcomers. Variety reports that Sophia Di Martino (yesterday) is talking about joining the cast, although there is no word about her role. Meanwhile, Owen Wilson has also been cast in an important role.

It will examine the questions we all have. Waldon teased the D23 Expo that the series will answer questions like where Loki went after he picked up the Tesseract? Could Loki ever make a friend? And will the sun shine on him again?

They are six episodes. There aren’t many, but it’s more than we thought we would get after Loki died.

Sign up for Disney + and discover what else is coming to the streaming service.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com Tom HiddlestonLoki