TV Guide – Everything to know about the parasitic HBO series Van Bong Joon Ho – Entertainment – Austin 360

The parasite of Bong Joon Ho was absolutely unstoppable at the 92nd Academy Awards. The South Korean film won the highest award at the Oscars of 2020, winning the coveted Best Image alongside the wins for Best Director, Best Original screenplay and Best International Feature. Parasite’s Oscars wipe the already impressive awards season run of the film, including winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, excellent performance by a cast in a film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Best foreign language film at the Golden Globes , two BAFTAs and many, many other festival prizes.

Critics could not get enough of this deep dark comedy and the good news for Parasite fans is that there may be more to this story. HBO is talking about adapting the 2019 film as a limited series.

Here’s everything we know about that potential Parasite show so far.

Bong Joon Ho will return. Parasite wouldn’t be Parasite without Bong Joon Ho, and luckily the writer-director himself will be on board to oversee the series. He and successor producer Adam McKay will work together to develop the potential mini series as co-executive producers.

It is expected to be in English. The film’s parasite is a Korean language ride that is worth, in Bong’s words, “overcoming the one-inch barrier of subtitles.” Per The Hollywood Reporter, the limited series of HBO is expected to be in English. However, a week after the potential series was announced, Deadline reported that Bong was “open to discussions about whether the series will be in English or Korean,” so that may not be entirely right.

It takes approximately six hours. Shortly after the potential Parasite limited series was announced, Bong Joon Ho shared some important details about what to expect from this change. In particular, the author revealed that the two-hour duration of Parasite does not include all the ideas he had for the story and that he needed about four hours extra screen time to deliver the full story. He told The Wrap in January: “I just couldn’t incorporate all those ideas into the two-hour run of the movie, so they’re all stored on my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to make a six-hour movie “

We already know some scenes that will be expanded. In addition to revealing the estimated duration of the Parasite series, Bong Joon Ho also pointed to a few specific elements of the film that could be expanded in the adaptation. (Small spoilers follow.) “When the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) returned in the late night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it, but she never answered,” he told The Wrap. “I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that, and apart from that, why does she know the existence of this bunker? What relationship does she have with that architect to know this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have saved. “

There is still no word about whether the original cast will return. Although the main roles of the film – Choi Woo-shik, Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin and Park So-dam – were an important part of the success of Parasite, it is not clear at this moment whether they play their role as members from the Kim family in the Parasite limited series.

