Wednesday

February 5, 2020 at 2:55 PM

The final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame was impressive in size, and we still can’t believe that Marvel could corrode all those actors for that. But do you know what is even more impressive than a Marvel film with literally dozens of characters and a bunch of attractive men who are all named Chris? The number of actors and actresses that appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was also nominated for an Academy Award. Seriously, it’s a surprisingly large number.

Cate Blanchett, who portrayed Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, has been nominated seven times and twice a winner. Sir Ben Kingsley of Iron Man 3 is also an Oscar winner for Gandhi. Mahershala Ali, who will portray Blade in an upcoming film (and which also appeared in the Netflix Marvel universe) is two-for-two at the Oscars. And you probably know that Mark Ruffalo, who took on the role of Bruce Banner (also known as the Hulk), starting with the first Avengers film, was nominated three different times during the course of his career. But they are just the tip of the talented Marvel iceberg. There are many, many more people who have appeared in the MCU and have been nominated for an Oscar than you realize.

So, looking down at both the 92nd annual Academy Awards and eagerly awaiting both Black Widow and the debut of Marvel’s Disney + television series, let’s look back at the crazy talented extended cast of the MCU and re-visit their memorable Oscar nominee some cases, Oscar-winning) roles.

Every actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has been nominated for an Oscar

