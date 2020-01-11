Shockwaves went through the Grey’s Anatomy community on Friday when it was announced that the original cast member Justin Chambers left the show after 15 and a half seasons. It got worse when his last episode was unveiled as Dr. Alex Karev was broadcast in November last year. Chambers co-star, Ellen Pompeo, is the first cast member to talk about the news.

Responding to a Vanity Fair tweet about the news, Pompeo quoted the tweet from the outlet “#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of the biggest losses to date” and said, “Truer words have never been spoken.”

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair ” https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU

– Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

Chambers was absent in the fall finale of the series, because his character visited his mother. It remains to be seen how his continued absence will be tackled in the series – especially in terms of Karev’s marriage to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington).

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

“There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has shaped so much of my life in the last 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement about his departure. “For some time, however, I hope to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And when I turn 50 and be blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is the time.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday 23 January at 9 / 8c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy “data-image-credit =” Kelsey McNeal, ABC “data-image-alt-text =” Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy” data-image-filename = “191114-grays-anatomy-ellen-pompeo.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/11/15” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image- do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Grey’s AnatomyEllen PompeoJustin Chambers