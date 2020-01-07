Loading...

TV Guide

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM

If you are a cable trader who has been waiting for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to get from Netflix to normal TV, your moment will come. The continuation of the story of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be broadcast on AMC on Sunday, February 16, the network announced Tuesday. The film will close a Breaking Bad marathon of several weeks in which each of the five seasons of the show will be fully broadcast during the course of a Sunday. Then, on Sunday, February 23, season 5 of Better Call Saul premiered.

Here is the schedule for this deep dive into the Breaking Bad universe:

Sunday January 19th

Breaking Bad Season 1 starts at 4:00 pm ET / 3c

Sunday January 26

Breaking Bad Season 2 starts at 8:00 a.m. ET / 7c

Sunday, February 2

Breaking Bad Season 3 starts at 8 a.m. Et / 7c

Sunday, February 9

Breaking Bad Season 4 starts at 8:00 a.m. ET / 7c

Sunday, February 16

Breaking Bad Season 5 starts at 1:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm

The world premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 7c

Sunday, February 23

Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere is broadcasted at 10 p.m. ET / 9c

Monday, February 24

Encore presentation of the Better Call Saul season five premiere broadcast at 7:45 pm ET / 6:45c

Better Call Saul Season 5 continues in its regular time slot with Episode 2 at 9:00 PM. ET / 8c

El Camino originally premiered on Netflix on October 11, 2019. It is still available to stream.

Other links from TVGuide.com El Camino: A Breaking Bad MovieBreaking BadBetter Call Saul