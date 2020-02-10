TV Guide – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: Everything to Know About the Return of Jesse Pinkman – Entertainment – Austin 360

Iron out your yellow chemistry suits and do the cheerful lab dance because El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is here. Six years after fans of Breaking Bad Jesse saw Pinkman (Aaron Paul) running away from the compound where he was imprisoned, Vince Gilligan presented the next chapter of the story of the character in El Camino. We’ve collected everything we know about El Camino here, so you don’t have to build any of Hank Schrader’s proof boards (Dean Norris) to put it all together yourself.

Everything you have to remember about breaking before El Camino

This is what we have learned so far about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

It premiered in October. Netflix was silent about El Camino during the entire production process, so it was a shock when the streaming service revealed that the film was not only made, but that it would premiere less than a year after we first heard about it. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuted on Netflix on Friday, October 11. El Camino was also broadcast in certain American theaters from 11 to 13 October.

On Sunday, February 16 at 8 / 7c, the film will be broadcast on AMC, the original home of Breaking Bad and the current home of the spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film. The maker of Breaking Bad immediately threw the idea to Aaron Paul for Breaking Bad’s ten-year anniversary. In addition to writing and directing El Camino, Gilligan has produced with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul.

The film is all about Jesse’s journey. El Camino picks up shortly after the events of the Breaking Bad final, when Jesse Pinkman was driven away in that car of the same name after Walt (Bryan Cranston) rescued him from the white supremacist compound. The first teaser trailer for the film indicates that the DEA will still be very interested in Pinkman’s whereabouts, and even interview Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), who denies knowing anything other than the horrific abuse he has suffered while he was imprisoned by Todd (Jesse Plemons) and Jack (Michael Bowen).

5 burning questions that the breaking film must answer

There are enough flashbacks. The official Netflix logline for El Camino tells us that the film “follows the fugitive Jesse Pinkman as he runs away from his captors, the law and his past.” When the film was in production in New Mexico, the RV of Jesse and Walt was seen on the set, despite the fact that their RV was broken off long before the final of Breaking Bad, just like the car of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) . Banks later confirmed that he would appear in the film, and given his fate, it is clear that the only way to make that happen is through a kind of flashback. Moreover, Aaron Paul himself offered a teaser image of himself in what appears to be the former laboratory under the launderette, before all the composite scars.

There are many cameos from Breaking Bad. In addition to Charles Baker, whose return was confirmed in the first teaser, Matt Jones took over his role as Jesse’s friend Badger, as well as Jonathan Banks as Mike. In the meantime, it was confirmed that Larry Hankin’s old Joe was returning via another teaser, and Paul has indicated that there are many more personal reprisals that we will not spoil here.

That Mystery Voice in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Trailer has just given us a huge clue

One of those cameos is probably someone you hope to see. In an interview with Gilligan and Paul, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that more than 10 famous faces of Breaking Bad will appear in El Camino – including one “key cast member” who had to travel to and from Albuquerque in a private jet to prevent him from seeing . Bryan Cranston, who seems like the obvious guess, has long been reluctant about the possibility of returning to the role of Walter White. After he and Paul teased a collaboration that turned out to be a drink brand instead of a screen reunion, Paul upset fans with the cryptic comment that “good things come for those who wait.” Cranston and other actors – including Jonathan Banks, Jesse Plemons and Krysten Ritter – have allegedly appeared in the film, but you have to watch to find out. Asked by The New York Times about those specific potential cameos, Paul merely teased: “I think people will really be happy with what they see.”

There is one scene with Breaking Bad that Paul wants fans to come back to. Paul gave fans an idea of ​​what to expect from the film when he pointed out a fight between Jesse and Walt in “One Minute” of season 3. In the scene, Jesse blamed Walt for how isolated he had become from everyone he loved, but a moment later he agreed to work with Walt again.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available on Netflix. It will have its cable premiere on Sunday, February 16 at AMC.

