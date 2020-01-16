(Warning: the following contains spoilers for cheer. Reading at your own risk.)

Although the hit documentary series Cheer from Netflix saw the Navarro College cheer team achieve their goal of winning the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championships in the final, the end was still bittersweet. This is largely because the final scenes revealed that one of the most engaging and talented subjects, Lexi Brumback, from the Navarro cheerleading team had kicked off. But Lexi announced on Thursday that she is back in Navarro as a cheerleader!

Lexi made the announcement on Instagram and posted a picture of himself alongside Cheer’s Jerry Harris (who is also back at Navarro) and TT Barker with the caption: “Honey, I’m home.”

View this post on Instagram

Honey, I’m home 🍯😘 #fiofmu

A message shared by Lexi Brumback (@lexisbrumback) on January 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM PST

Cheerfans were devastated to hear that after the team’s big win in Daytona, Lexi again had problems with the law and the coach of the team, Monica Aldama, who is known for her strict rules, her as a result the team started. According to Lexi’s all-star coach Calvin Beene, Lexi was in a car pulled by the police a week before the semester and illegal substances were discovered. “And Lexi is the type of person who doesn’t lure anyone, so Lexi was blamed,” Calvin explained.

6 reasons Cheer is the first must-see show of 2020

Although Lexi was no longer a Navarro cheerleader, Monica told the filmmakers that she still had contact with Lexi and tried to make sure she was on a good path. “I want to help as many children as possible. That’s why I do this work. That’s what gives me joy,” Monica told the cameras. “But sometimes those kids make it and sometimes they don’t. And as much as I want to give them a second chance, if you don’t stick to the rules, then why the rules?”

But it seems that Monica has bent its own rules and welcomed Lexi with open arms, which ultimately gives Cheer fans the real happy ending we wanted.

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com Cheer