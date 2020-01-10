Loading...

Grey’s Anatomy fans were in the spotlight on Thursday afternoon after Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays with Gray Sloan and Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) loves interest Andrew DeLuca about the hospital drama, published a series of cryptic Instagram stories about suffering a major career loss.

“Today I finally accept the defeat for a long fight that I’ve been busy with in the last few weeks in my career. I took an L, a big L. L stands for LOSS in case you were wondering. I I am devastated. Really, “wrote the actor in the first two slides of a 10-slide thread on the social media platform. However, TV Guide was able to confirm that the messages were not about his position on Grey’s Anatomy.

Gianniotti has been playing DeLuca at Grey’s since 2015. In season 15, his character began dating Meredith, but the current season has only served to solve problems for the initially loved couple. During the fall final, a new potential romantic interest appeared for Meredith, who will challenge her relationship with DeLuca in the second half of the season.

“In the many battles of this war we call life; sometimes you have a winning series. Battle after battle is won. You become confident. You become stubborn. You become comfortable. You lean on your infantry, your generals and captains who have done so well. Your community. You step back. You speak less. You close one eye. You trust more. And sometimes, not always, you are defeated, “Gianniotti continued on Instagram. “(In) life, as many mentors have said of me, is a war consisting of many battles that are won and (lost). This fight was lost, and humbling to say the least.”

The actor went on to describe a series of emotions that were often felt with a similar type of loss, including blaming other people and making yourself a victim. He also proclaimed his own potential rights. Although he never gave details about the situation that led to the thread, Gianniotti assured his fans that he was fine at the end of the thread.

“For everyone who’s wondering, I’m fine. Like I said, I just wanted to bring some wisdom out of life. That’s all. Everything’s good! Thanks for your concern!” He wrote.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday 23 January at 9 / 8c.

Additional reporting by Amanda Bell.

