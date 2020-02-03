TV guide – Doctor Who Stars unveils ‘Strange Set Crush’ by Jodie Whittaker in a hilarious game of Taboo – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Monday

February 3, 2020 at 9:55 AM

Doctor Who stars don’t need Time Lord tricks to read each other’s thoughts. When Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole stopped at the TV Guide studio in New York in January, we challenged them to guess Doctor Who in a game of Taboo. Although the most obvious indications were prohibited, they managed to get through faster than the doctor needed to land the TARDIS.

“I hit this piece,” Cole explained.

“You have the answer!” Whittaker pointed out.

Cole took the lead as a lead and asked Whittaker and Gill to guess Doctor Who villains and other iconic elements of the long-running show. Watch the video above to find out which villain “Jodie’s set crush” is and which monster Cole’s favorite was from before the age of the thirteenth doctor. And of course Graham (Bradley Walsh) gets the scream he deserves.

Doctor Who is broadcast on 8 / 7c on BBC America.

