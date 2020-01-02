TV Guide – Doctor Who has just brought back a major villain in the premiere of season 12 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

(Please note: the following contains spoilers for the premiere of Doctor Who season 12, "Spyfall, Part 1." Read at your own risk!)

After avoiding the classic villains for the first season of Jodie Whittaker in the TARDIS, Doctor Who has resolved to follow more former enemies this year – and it's not wasting time. The science fiction drama returned to Earth on New Year's Day, bringing the Doctor's "best enemy" for the ride. Fasten your belts: the Master is back.

"Spyfall, Part 1", the long-awaited premiere of Doctor Who season 12, ended with the revelation that the M6 ​​O spy (Sacha Dhawan) is actually the master. Gallifrey's homicidal old friend pretended to be an agent – because it wouldn't be a spy hug without a secret infiltration – and pushed his boss (Stephen Fry) along the wall with his alien theories. (The Master becomes full Mulder … I would like to see him.) His endgame is still unclear, but it involves a mysterious organization of alien spies integrated into the world and on Other worlds, and they all respond to him. The master spy is the master spy.

It is an exciting revelation, mainly because Dhawan absolutely nails it. As much as I would love to see the Whittaker Doctor face a female incarnation of the Master like Missy by Michelle Gomez, Dhawan is having too much fun for anything else to matter. It plays on the character's disturbing childish joy of making a mess, which certainly does not discredit the theories that the master is "the timeless child" mentioned last season, and there is more than one little master of John Simm in the way he screams, almost groaning, at the doctor when she finds the bomb on the plane.

There is also a bomb on an airplane. Let's go back.

"Spyfall, Part 1" is Doctor Who through a Bond movie, recruiting the doctor and his buddies – Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) – for a super secret mission . Spies are targeted by an alien race that erases and rewrites their DNA, and the only thing they have in common is that they were all investigating a powerful technical leader named Daniel Barton (Sir Lenny Henry), whose the search engine company now essentially controls most governments. Barton claims to be your basic "bottom-up" success story, but he has secrets: his DNA is only 93% human, and he joins these nameless aliens, who on Earth take the form of blindly white lights shaped like people. Kids, remember Barton's secrets the next time a billionaire claims that he never had anyone's help.

While Yaz and Ryan investigate Barton, the doctor, Graham and Graham's adorable glasses consult O in the Australian Outback. The Doctor met O years ago and they have loved WhatsApping ever since. It was later revealed that O was a real person once, but since Master stole the identity of the man when he was on his way to his first day of work at MI6, the Doctor probably never dealt with the Master in disguise. Master played a long cunt.

In retrospect, there were clues to the long history of the Doctor and the Master throughout this episode. Very early on, the Doctor instinctively calls O to his "old companion", then turns back: "I met him once, but he looked very nice. And the Master, who likes to outdo the Doctor's companions in a battle to know who knows the Doctor best, seems happy to remind Graham that he doesn't even know where the Doctor comes from. Of course, Treize clicked with O; she and the Master can read each other, and the Master has armed this connection.

Dhawan's master is already an old-school version of the character; it eliminated the real O by shrinking it with tissue compression, one of the master's must-haves in the classic series. ("It's a classic" is a meta-line.) And we still don't know exactly how Missy survived after Simm's master attacked her with his screwdriver at the end of season 10 , which was supposed to prevent it from regenerating, but this is not the first time that Master has stolen someone else's body to work around this problem.

Either way, everyone ends up chasing Barton from his posh birthday party in his posh private plane, where the Master abandons the act after the Doctor surprises him in a lie. He also reveals that his house is flying next to the plane. TARDIS or Wicked Witch of the West – who can say? From there, things really and gloriously derail. Barton no longer flies this plane (the Master "called him back" at the last minute); there is a soundproof bomb in the cockpit, which explodes, sending the plane crashing into the sky; there are no parachutes on board; the Master disappears, leaving the aliens to zap the Doctor out of the plane and into their other kingdom; and the real O is a little man in a matchbox on the floor somewhere. It would be too much if "too much" was not Master's trick.

Questions? I have it! Where's Barton? Why was Yaz fired after his near death experience in the other kingdom, and is he still our Yaz? Where did she find this sequined blazer? What is Master doing? And what are these aliens? It is tempting to make comparisons with the Cybermens, who, we know, will be back this season: they played a major role in the history of Missy; the doctor told C that she "had an upgrade"; we have already seen Cybermen crossing parallel worlds, in "Army of Ghosts", which also made them look like brilliant humanoid figures; they strive to erase the things that make us human (everything that happened to the spy whose DNA was rewritten seemed almost a Cyberman reverse situation); and Cybermen, just like this all-powerful search engine, is a cautionary tale about how technology trumps empathy. But these aliens don't speak or behave like Cybermen.

Master leaves saying to the Doctor, tears in his eyes, "One last thing, something you should know in the seconds before you die: everything you think you know is a lie." Which probably means there is no point in theorizing.

Doctor Who is broadcast on Sunday at 8/7 on BBC America from January 5.

