Loading...

Every child you know in the 90s loves the upcoming revival of Disney + Lizzie McGuire, but unfortunately the show has reached a huge speed bump. After photographing just two episodes of the new series, production has stopped and the forces that are being brought back to the drawing board for this series, according to Variety.

TV Guide has confirmed that the maker and showrunner of Lizzie McGuire Terri Minsky has left the series. The series came to a halt in the middle of this exit, while Disney + finds a new showrunner to manage the new episodes.

“Fans have a sentimental relationship with Lizzie McGuire and high hopes for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “After filming two episodes, we came to the conclusion that we must go in a different creative direction and put a new lens on the show.”

The new series was only recently taken into production in November 2019, following the announcement of the revival at the 2019 D23 Expo in August. The series was to go back to Lizzie (Hilary Duff) in her thirtieth, working on her dream job and living in Brooklyn. However, Duff was not the only original cast member to return, Adam Lamberg was also confirmed to repeat his role as Gordo, and the rest of the McGuire clan, Hallie Todd’s Jo, Robert Carradine’s Sam, and Jake Thomas’ Matt were also on board to appear .

Disney Plus: Everything to know about the streaming service

With this new drama behind the scenes, however, it is unclear how the revival will change and what the new timeline for the series will be. If the show does not recover quickly from this little bump, we can wait a long time for Lizzie’s return.

Disney + launched on November 12. Sign up for Disney + and discover what else will come to the new streaming service.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)

Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Hilary Duff and Robert Carradine, Lizzie McGuire “data-image-credit =” Ali Goldstein, Disney Channel “data-image-alt-text =” Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Hilary Duff and Robert Carradine, Lizzie McGuire “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Hilary Duff and Robert Carradine, Lizzie McGuire “data-image-filename = “191024-hilary-duff-hallie-todd-robert-carradine-jake-thomas-lizzie-mcguire.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/10/24” data-image-crop = “” data- image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data- image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Lizzie McGuire Hilary Duff