TV Guide – Disney Plus has collected an unreal number of subscribers in 3 months – Entertainment – Austin 360

There are many Baby Yoda fans in the streaming community, it seems. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed on Tuesday during an investor call that Disney’s new streaming service, Disney +, had already collected no fewer than 28.6 million subscribers on Monday, February 3, just three months after his November 2019 debut. Iger said the number was due to sign-ups own sites, the collaboration with Verizon and other suppliers. The number is a slight increase from what was originally reported before the end of the last quarter, with 26.5 million paid subscribers by December 2019.

Meanwhile, the company reported that ESPN + has now risen to 7.6 million compared to the 6.6 million subscribers at the end of the quarter. Hulu is also up to 30.7 million subscribers, a slight increase compared to the 30.4 million total subscribers at the end of the quarter. Both ESPN + and Hulu were part of a bundle agreement with Disney + to promote the streaming service at the launch. Disney previously reported that it collected 10 million subscribers during the opening week.

Disney + still has a long way to go to catch up with some of the biggest names in the streaming market. Netflix recently reported that it had 167 million subscribers, Amazon Prime Video is expected to reach 17.3 million subscribers this year and Apple TV + has reportedly reached approximately 33.6 million domestic subscribers.

Marvel Disney Plus shows: premiere dates, teasers and everything to know

Disney + certainly came swinging out of the gate, despite some noticeable hiccups on the release day, which immediately offered a huge library of the classic films of the House of Mouse, along with original shows and films that certainly attracted the attention of Pixar, Marvel and Star would attract both fans of Wars.

The first season of the Mandalorian was a resounding success, enchanting the internet with countless Baby Yoda – excuse us, the child – memes and also impressive critics. Meanwhile, Disney + will soon breathe new life into the small screen universe of the MCU, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and more, and introduce new stories for some of our blockbuster favorites. Even the Toy Story universe was expanded in February with the short film Lamp Life.

Simply put, Disney + has been very ambitious with its streaming service plans, compiling its classics, cinematic favorites and already broadcasted shows with a large number of originals tailor-made for fans of all its partner brands, and apparently that investment has already paid off.

Sign up for Disney + and discover what else is available on the streaming service.

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated to reflect the details of the Disney investor call.

The Mandalorian “data-image-credit =” Disney + “data-image-alt-text =” The Mandalorian “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title = “‹ The Mandalorian “data-image-filename =” baby-yoda-reg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/04 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop- gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do- not -resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com The Mandalorian The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ClassifiedVisionLoki