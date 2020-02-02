TV guide – Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl national anthem performance was 10 years in the making – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Demi Lovato is back and better than ever. Just a week after everyone had blown away the Grammy’s with a powerful performance that marked her return to the spotlight after her hospitalization in 2018, Lovato cured the “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV.

Fans were impressed by her pipes and the delivery of the song, but if that wasn’t enough to take away Lovato’s moment, some Twitter snipers found evidence that she had really manifested this moment: long ago, predicted she on Twitter that she was going to sing the national anthem in the Super Bowl. Check the time stamp.

One day I sing the national anthem in a super bowl. No dayyy ….

– Team Demi (@ddlovato) 7 February 2010

You have to admit, even if New Age terms like “visualization” and the manifestation of your deepest desires sound a bit woo-woo, there’s no denying that Demi Lovato knew what she wanted and got. It’s a little creepy right? (BRB – on her way to tweet about finding a million dollar cash in a trash can.) But she took care of the magic, she definitely deserved what she asked, and judging by the strength and control in her voice, she worked hard to make exactly what she asked for. Someone certainly has that 2020 vision.

