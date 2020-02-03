TV guide – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sneak Peek: Constantine visits Astra in Hell – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Astra (Olivia Swann) is back and worse than ever in this exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. And Constantine (Matt Ryan) needs a drink on a completely unrelated subject.

Although talking to Astra naturally causes him a lot of pain, Constantine doesn’t stop offering an olive branch and telling her that they don’t have to be enemies in this sneak peek at Tuesday’s new episode. However, Astra does not bite (unless you measure that terrible piece of meat that she starts with), at which time Constantine ends his small stay in hell.

Poor Ava (Jes Macallan) and Sara (Caity Lotz) don’t get much of a post-mission debrief from him until he gets a drink in him, but no one can accuse Sara of not knowing her team – even good enough to finish their sentences To make! I hope Constantijn Astra can turn around, although she may not think she doesn’t really have the best track record when working with the Legends.

Legends of Tomorrow Boss explains how Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford leave

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 / 8c on The CW.

