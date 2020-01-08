Loading...

Alex Trebek is still not ready to retire!, But he already knows what he hopes his cultural impact will be. During the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, Trebek and Greatest of All Time Tournament champions Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer talked about the status of the old host as a living legend while continuing to receive treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Trebek confirmed that he had indeed drawn up a plan for announcing his retirement, but he denied that he was ready. “Thinking about retirement and retirement are two different things,” he told reporters during the press event. “We will see what happens. As long as I feel that my skills have not diminished too much, and as long as I enjoy spending time with people like these three (I keep working).”

The host took the time to think about what he hopes his cultural impact will be when he steps off the stage. “I hope I have had a positive influence and a positive influence on the benefits of not minimizing the importance of knowledge in someone’s life,” Trebek said. “The benefits of knowledge. Even if you are not going to use a certain piece of knowledge, information that you acquire – even if you are not going to use it in your daily life, work or whatever – it becomes part of you and enriches and makes you You are a better person and I think a more understanding person The more you know, the easier it will be to understand everything else happening in the world If you have limited knowledge, then other people approach from a limited point of view , and that can be disastrous, as we have seen. “

Trebek also offered an update on his ongoing treatment for cancer and admitted that “some days are better than others” when it comes to his health. “My resistance is lower than most of you, of course, because of the treatments I have undergone, chemotherapy,” he said. He also revealed that he had taken one of the drugs that caused him problems, but said he still felt a bit slow while recording the tournament.

“I seemed to be a bit slower in the ad-libbed sections,” he said of his work in the first episode of the tournament, which was aired on Tuesday night. “I could still give the prompts to keep up with these three … I feel like I didn’t have one of my best weeks. So some weeks are good and some weeks are bad.”

Danger! Sensation pays tribute to Alex Trebek with a donation to charities for cancer

The champions of the series, each wearing ribbons of pancreatic cancer as a token of solidarity for Trebek, also weighed on what it means for them to compete again on Jeopardy! knowing what the host stands for with its diagnosis.

“It’s very special to us because we know Alex has been doing the show for 36 years and we don’t get too many chances to play with him,” said Ken Jennings. “We are under pressure to imagine that someone will replace him … The fact that we were allowed to play with him again was very special.”

Brad Rutter added: “One thing that it emphasized to me is that we (him) take it for granted. Previously you go” Oh, hi Alex. Good to see you again. ” Now that he will not host the show forever, it has made it much more special to come in, see him, and see him do his thing. He is absolutely the best he has ever done. He is very modest and will tell you that you owe him nothing, but all of us. There would be no danger! Without Alex, and danger! Changed my life, and the lives of these boys. “

The Greatest of All Time tournament from Jeopardy! Will take place on Wednesday January 8 at 8 / 7c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

