TV Guide – CSI Revival reportedly in the making at CBS – Entertainment – Austin 360

You can never have too many shows about criminal proceedings, people, that’s just a fact. So, although it has been off the air for a few years now, there is still enough room for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation to return to TV, and it seems that that is exactly what can happen at CBS.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network is now in talks with series maker Anthony Zuiker, mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and the show’s creative team to breathe new life into the series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2000-2015. The project has yet to be confirmed and the CBS did not immediately respond to TV Guide’s request for comment. However, if a deal to make the revival succeed is successful, the CSI revival would be a limited series written by Jason Tracey to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show, which takes place in October 2020.

During the first run, CSI was a huge success for CBS that produced the spin-offs CSI: Miami, CSI: New York and CSI: Cyber. Starring Ted Danson, Elisabeth Shue, George Eads, Marg Helgenberger and other stars, CSI was known for various pioneering elements, including the unique visual style and the importance of science in the criminal proceedings.

CSI is currently available for streaming on Hulu, and certain seasons are also available on CBS All Access.

