Crisis on Infinite Earths has been a roller coaster of emotions for all involved, and as we prepare for the conclusion, it is clear that there are more ups and downs in store. For DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), those highs and lows will be felt twice in the last two episodes of the crossover.

The only remaining heroes in the multiverse are the Paragons: Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the Paragon of Destiny; Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), the Paragon of Hope; Sara Lance, the Paragon of Courage; Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), the Paragon of Love; Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), the Paragon of Humanity; and J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood), the Paragon of Honor. Lex Luthor (John Cryer) also managed to escape the destruction of the multiverse, but we cannot yet regard him as a hero. It is not surprising that Lotz says that Sara will play a leading role among these survivors, but not everyone will be in the mood for heroism after she destroys everything and everyone they love.

“They’re in a pretty hopeless place. I think that’s what they fight when we pick up,” Lotz told TV Guide. “They are trapped and there is nothing they can do. So hopelessness is something that they must be able to overcome.”

Sara herself will not be immune to feelings of hopelessness, especially given that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has been lost forever. When he returns as Specter, a powerful DC character whose alter-ego Jim Corrigan appeared in the first half of the crossover, she will struggle with accepting this new version of the man who was such a big part of her life

“I think dealing with Oliver and what’s going on with him is one of the more serious things about her. He was really her last bond with the world except the legends, so I think that’s really true she is struggling with it, “said Lotz. “He is not the Oliver they know and love in the same sense. He is now the Specter, so it is definitely a bit different.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes with back-to-back episodes from Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14 from 8 / 7c.

