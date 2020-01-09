Loading...

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the latest installment of Criminal Minds. Read at your own risk!)

The final season of Criminal Minds began with a chase for Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), aka Chameleon. Although the roller coaster ordeal nearly killed our favorite agents, it also gave us the chance to see some familiar faces. Eventually the team endured their last brush with one of the greatest living enemies of the BAU, but the intense encounter made the whole team ready to pursue justice in the final season of the show.

The premiere of season 15, which began three months after the final of season 14, began with Rossi (Joe Mantegna) who was obsessed with catching the murderer who nearly cost his life last season and suggested that Lynch might be involved in a new one BAU case. The other team members initially thought that Rossi was in control of his obsession, but the experienced profiler was right and Lynch used a family friend to plan his next attack on the BAU. And after he broke his daughter out of jail, Lynch came face to face with J.J. (A.J. Cook) in a parking garage and encouraged his daughter to shoot her, causing J.J. bleed out.

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) was the one who J.J. and hurried her to the hospital. The near-death experience forced the two old friends to talk about the clumsiness their friendship had overcome since J.J.’s confession that she had always loved Reid. But it turned out that while J.J. telling the truth about loving him, she had no intention of leaving her husband to pursue something romantic with Reid.

However, it was not all heartache for our favorite genius. After J.J.’s explanation, Reid received a phone call that his mother, Diana (Jane Lynch), had a shockingly clear moment. He arrived at her group home to find Diana clear-headed, unlike anything we have seen her before in the show. This temporary medical miracle allowed her to be there for her son in his time of emotional distress, and she encouraged Reid to find out how he could make himself happy without craving J.J.

It was a bittersweet two-hour premiere that gave us some closure from the previous season’s cliffhangers, while we started the last season’s hunt for Lynch, which came away after J.J. was shot. TV Guide spoke with Criminal Minds show runner Erica Messer about the big premiere and what to expect from the remaining episodes in the last season.

What will it look like if Reid continues with J.J.

Erica Messer: It is rare that we ever opened it to love, as you know. The few times we did that, it resulted in death, and then some sort of that weird relationship he had with Cat (Aubrey Plaza), who was … they’re two sides of the same coin, right? She is the bad one and he is the good one, but at the same time there is something about her that fascinated him. So the idea of ​​really investigating what a normal relationship could be for Reid is not something that we take lightly and we didn’t want to end the series without exploring it.

In the episode entitled ‘Saturday’, which is broadcast in the middle of the last 10 (episodes), it asks (asks), what does the team do on a day off? We discover that Reid has been in therapy and part of it is a mandate and part of it has this recurring nightmare. Part of it is J.J. related. The therapist says a bit: “You have to find out what makes you happy and have a normal day.” And he’s like, “I don’t know what that is.” … We all have difficulty imagining what a normal day is to Dr. Reid. Then he goes and has a normal day. And on this normal day in a park, he meets the character of Rachel Leigh Cook, who shows him sort of what a normal day, a normal life, a normal everything might look like. It is just this little ray of sunshine that enters the world of Reid. Anyone who has been encouraging Reid all these years sees him smiling in a way they have never seen before. It is beautiful and it is well deserved.

Jane Lynch was the one who could advise Reid to stop waiting for J.J. What inspired you to let her return in that capacity, especially in the premiere?

Messer: We knew we wanted to explore that relationship and the fact that normally returning Jane Lynch could be a whole B story to herself. We have done that before. The fact that it is, oh my god, J.J. recovers from a massive operation and near-death experience. They have an emotional moment and that’s how life happens. It just pours you occasionally. But then it is like this: “Hey, now you have to switch, JJ walk away and go find your mother.” … We didn’t want to give anybody a smile and then let them cry, but with Jane’s character that’s so easy to do because of her illness, and we didn’t want to end that. We didn’t want to play with that character anymore. We wanted to play hopefully, which we hadn’t had a chance in for a long time and let her be the mother for him for the first time, maybe someday. We get to see her clear and advisory, maternal moments that we know – the heartache in that is that we know it won’t be forever.

Everything to know about the last season of Criminal Minds

J.J. being as close to death as she was, does that bring everyone to the same level of obsession that Rossi was already with Chameleon?

Messer: Yes, absolutely. He’s just real … I mean, I’d say he was already at war with the BAU, but now it’s like (he) has just been attacked. While we eventually win the battle because J.J. lives and all that, it has absolutely opened everything. It is now a game. It used to be a game, but now nobody is going to rest until he is caught.

How is J.J. feel after all this? Will she experience a PTSD if she is shot?

Messer: It’s interesting, because we’ve played those things in the past and the reality is that they should, and absolutely there are versions of it, but it will never be a story that is really dedicated to it as it would be if it was a 22-episode season.

What are you most excited about for fans to see in these last 10 episodes?

Messer: We are going to enjoy every scene we have on the jet, every round table, and wonder when this will be the last time they say the word “unsub”, right? It is all those first lectures that we are going to celebrate when the series ends. I think the audience will feel how we all felt when we recorded it, which soaked every moment of this team, knowing that there are not many left.

Criminal Minds will take place on Wednesday at 9 / 8c at CBS.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

