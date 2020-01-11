TV Guide

Come on with the emotional scars of nightmares! Syfy announced on Saturday that it has officially picked up a Child’s Play TV show, appropriately applicable Chucky. The series shows Chucky’s newest reign of terror after the vintage pop pops up in a suburb in an idyllic American city. Chaos, murder and all kinds of horror eventually follow and reveal the hypocrisies and secrets of the city.

However, Chucky will not be the only known face that terrorizes your screens; the series also promises the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past. The most exciting of all, we finally get the unprecedented story of the demonic doll who was a seemingly ordinary child who became a notorious monster.

Syfy started developing a Child’s Play TV series for the first time last year and eventually won a bidding war for the ownership rights for the series. The series is supported by maker Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton. No casting for the series has been announced at this time.

Chucky has no premiere yet.

