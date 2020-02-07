TV guide – Chris Wood’s legacies speaks of Kai’s Return and That Malivore Twist – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for the latest Legacies episode, “Kai Parker screwed us.” Read at your own risk!)

Kai Parker (Chris Wood) is back and frankly it was everything we had ever hoped for and more! In the first part of Legacies’ two-part guest star arch for Wood, Kai was back to his usual tricks, lying, stealing and manipulating people all with a smile on his face. We even got a short musical song from him!

Most of Thursday’s episode, “Kai Parker Screwed Us,” focused on Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) reluctant partnership with Kai, who seemed to be in Team Gemini as long as it took him out of his prison world. Unfortunately, Josie broke the main rule of dealing with Kai Parker – never believe a word coming from his mouth.

While Alaric (Matthew Davis) paid for past sins related to the students he had banned from the Salvatore School and sent to prison, and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) had a very Klaroline-like date with Sebastian (Thomas Doherty), Josie was confronted with a fairly impossible decision. To escape from the prison world, Josie de Mora had to destroy Miserium hourglass to become powerful enough to create a door back to the real world without an ascendant – all before Kai made a swan dive in the Malivore pit in an attempt to escape himself, through which he knew himself (and the knowledge about how to escape) from her memory.

The craziest part? Kai fell straight into the Malivore pit in the prison world and dived back into the real world, ready to do damage to Mystic Falls again! TV guide talked to Chris Wood about revising his favorite character and got the scoop in part two about what’s on Kai’s agenda. Read more.

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

Chris Wood and Kaylee Bryant, Legacies “data-image-credit =” Bon Mahoney, Bob Mahoney / The CW “data-image-alt-text =” Chris Wood and Kaylee Bryant, Legacies “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Chris Wood and Kaylee Bryant, Legacies “data-image-filename =” 200206-chris-wood-kaylee-bryant-legacies.jpg “data-image -date-created = “2020/02/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data -image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

What was it like to get back into Kai’s shoes after all this time?

Chris Wood: Honestly it was so wonderful. I can’t say I was afraid to go back, but there was a part of me who was wondering how hard it would be to fall back because it was quite a while. And when I first played this character, was it 2014 or something? It feels forever ago, and I think it has been many years ago. So there was no hesitation, but there was the question mark. Like, is this going to be smooth to fall back? And to be honest, writing comes in handy. I feel that, fortunately with Brett (Matthews) still close by and of course Julie (Plec), and then Thomas (Brandon), one of the new writers, watched a few episodes (from The Vampire Diaries) and very quickly got the hang of what Kai’s likes. The dialogue helps so much, because once there are those annoying linings, it just takes you back to Kai Parker. It was so nice, to be honest. It was a relief to be able to play it again.

Kai and Josie had such an amazing back and forth dynamic in this episode, so what was the funniest part of finding that relationship with Kaylee Bryant?

Wood: Oh, it was so much fun. Working Kaylee was great. I loved how Kaylee plays Kai’s review. She definitely had the fear and the distance, but then you also see her so angry with him. I think it was fun to play in those scenes, her balance between her distance and her anger about how to deal with him was because she clearly knows all the stories and she has heard nothing but how terrible he is and not to trust him, but then he kind of presented her with these alternative facts. She says, “Wait a minute, I think I might have to work with him to figure this out.” It was so much fun to play with Kaylee, and she’s just a great actor and a fun person to chat with.

And where are we going now that Kai has essentially been released into the world again?

Wood: He certainly does, yes. He is absolutely ready to wreak havoc in an instant. I don’t know how easy it will be to get rid of him now that he’s in whatever state he is. He always has a plan, it’s always about killing people, and it’s never good when he’s there. So I would expect the heroes to struggle with it.

I know you probably can’t see too much, but have you been able to share scenes with other Legacies kids in next week’s episode?

Wood: I did it, yes. And I don’t want to spoil too much, but the first episode was really just Kai and Josie, really. He meets Kai’s next episode with a number of other characters and he also uses a tactic that we have never really seen him use. And it’s a lot of fun and a little crazy, but a group of people who don’t really know what he looks like, but have heard stories, may not see him walk in and know who he is. So he uses that kind to his advantage in a very entertaining way.

We asked Jenny Boyd and Kaylee Bryant which twins they looked more like Kai, but now that you’ve had some experience with them, which do you think has more Kai in them?

Wood: Simply from a hands-on perspective of so much working with Kaylee in this episode, I’d probably now say Josie. And when she has that dark thing going, of course, the soullessness is something she would share with her uncle when she’s there. I think they have done a good job in the show by presenting them both possible elements of Kai and keeping that kind in the air if someone gets a little too much Uncle Kai in their blood. I would say Josie just because I saw elements of her craftsmanship, and you can see when things get dark that things aren’t great for people. So that’s my vote.

Legacies will be broadcast on Thursday at 9 / 8c on The CW.

PHOTOS: Kai Parker Returns in Legacies Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Chris Wood, Legacies “data-image-credit =” Bob Mahoney, Bob Mahoney / The CW “data-image-alt-text =” Chris Wood, Legacies “data-image-credit-url =” https: // www. tvguide.com/galleries/legacies-season-2-episode-12-photos-kai-parker-returns/ “data-image-target-url =” https://www.tvguide.com/galleries/legacies-season- 2-episode-12-photos-kai-parker-returns / “data-image-title =” ‹Chris Wood, Legacies” data-image-filename = “200206-chris-wood-legacies.jpg” data-image-date -created = “2020/02/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image -width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Bequests The Vampire DiariesChris WoodKaylee BryantJenny BoydMatthew Davis